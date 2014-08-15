Salon Spy: Blow LTD

Injecting a bit of New York haste into our lethargic London salons this super speedy beauty bar is on a mission to supply fast and fun treatments with minimum time, hassle and cost. Opening from 7am Monday to Saturday and till 9pm on Thursdays, Blow caters for the most hectic of lifestyles, allowing women to squeeze in anything from a pre-meeting mani to some post-work pampering.

Nestled away in a quiet courtyard of Covent Garden is the the new hotspot for busy women everywhere who are in need of fast, fierce beauty - let us introduce you to Blow LTD.

On entering, visitors are guided to the Blow menu where they can opt between nine blow-dries, three types of manicures and three makeup styles to cover both daytime and evening looks. Aware of the time constraints held by their clientele, Blow particularly prides itself on its speed: there’s no painstakingly slow nail painting here. Blow-dries take 30 minutes , makeup and manis 15, and you can get the full makeover (nails, hair, makeup) in just 45 minutes. The best part? The prices are equally as snappy as the processes: £25 for a blow-dry, £15 for makeup or a mani and just £50 for the whole shebang.

Most impressive, though, is how they’ve mastered the ability to make you feel totally serene, relaxed and pampered whilst keeping you moving at a steady and efficient pace. I was so content with my green tea and online stylist (provided via the in-house ipads) that I’d hardly noticed that my nails were being buffed just as the last few tendrils of hair were being tousled - and whilst the process might be fast by no means does it lack in luxury. From start to finish you’re primped and polished with some of the very best brands the beauty industry has to offer. From Kerastase hair serums and Essie topcoats to Laura Mercier coverage and Lord & Berry lippy - it’s a hive of hero products. If you see anything you like you also have the option to purchase the products used in store, or visit their online shop.

So, whether you have an important meeting, wedding, date or party, the fast pace and high quality of Blow's treatments are ideal for the modern woman on the go. Drop in or book for your speedy transformation, but hurry as appointments go like hot cakes!

Book online at bookings@blowltd.com, or call 0207 2407987.

8 Slingsby Place, St Martins Courtyard, Covent Garden, London, WC2E 9AB