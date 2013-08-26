Sarah Vine: Introducing Charlotte Tilbury's first makeup range

I've been around some high-octane make-up launches in my time - Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani - but none of them have been a patch on Charlotte Tilbury's. For months now excitement in the rarified world of make-up addicts has been building, as Tilbury's much-anticipated range, designed and made by the woman herself, prepares to hit the shops.

Just in case you don't know, Tilbury is a make-up artist. But not just any make-up artist. She is one of a handful of names at the top of this extremely competitive game. Like her contemporaries - Val Garland, Pat McGrath - she is renowned for her skill and endless creativity and, in Tilbury's particular case, her facility for colour. She is, in short, les couilles du chien.

This collection, then, has a uniquely auspicious alignment of elements. Tilbury herself has star quality: she is a sassy, sexy, sylph-like red-head. She grew up on the island of Ibiza, which is about as close as you can get to having the word "cool" stamped on your passport. She knows all the beautiful people, from Kate Moss to Jennifer Lopez to Helena Bonham Carter. Crucially, she is very, very good at what she does.

I am probably one of the few mortals to have experienced her talent in person. In a recent shoot for an upcoming piece in the Times Magazine, she showcased three of the 10 looks that form the basis of this collection - on me. At one point she had me doing a passable impression of J-Lo, which, let's face it, is positively heroic.

It is this belief in the transformative power of make-up that lies at the heart of her passion. As a fair-skinned teenager growing up on an island of bronze goddesses, she found confidence through make-up, perfecting the art of what she calls the " feline flick " (black eyeliner, flicked upwards at the edges) at a young age. She once told me that she would never let anyone, not even her partner, see her without it. This is not an expression of self-doubt; it's simply that she lives and breathes make-up. Hers is the method school of make-up artistry.

This, then, is a range that reaches for the stars; the star in every woman, be she old, young, fat, thin, drop-dead gorgeous or plain ordinary. It is both fun and sophisticated; the materials are of the highest quality, and the packaging is worthy of a Hollywood screen siren, all deep reds and burnished golds. In particular, a few items stand out:

Colour Chameleon Eye Pencils