Save 25 per cent at Eyeko for one day only

If you’ve been desperately blow-drying your mascara tube to get more life out of it (that is a thing - try it) or going for the ‘natural look’ because your eyeliner’s run dry, it’s time to rejoice because Eyeko are holding a payday sale for one day only.

Eyeko will have a site-wide sale of 25 per cent of everything from 7am on Friday 28th April until midnight, plus you’ll get a free travel-size Eye Do eyeliner with every purchase. It'd almost be rude not to.

Celebrate payday’s arrival by treating yourself to your eye essentials, be it their new and impressive Lash Alert mascara (it’s my new daily favourite for pumping up your lashes’ length in seconds), their eye-conic liquid eyeliners, a handy on-the-go eyeshadow or brow booster. Whatever your eye look needs, Eyeko has it - so don’t miss out!

Head to www.eyeko.com to see the sale starting at 7am Friday 28th April