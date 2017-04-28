Save 25 per cent at Eyeko for one day only

Judy Johnson 28 April 2017
eyeko-8

Stock up on all your eye makeup needs this payday and save 25 per cent

If you’ve been desperately blow-drying your mascara tube to get more life out of it (that is a thing - try it) or going for the ‘natural look’ because your eyeliner’s run dry, it’s time to rejoice because Eyeko are holding a payday sale for one day only.

Eyeko  will have a site-wide sale of 25 per cent of everything from 7am on Friday 28th April until midnight, plus you’ll get a free travel-size Eye Do eyeliner with every purchase. It'd almost be rude not to.

Celebrate payday’s arrival by treating yourself to your eye essentials, be it their new and impressive  Lash Alert mascara  (it’s my new daily favourite for pumping up your lashes’ length in seconds), their eye-conic liquid eyeliners, a handy on-the-go eyeshadow or brow booster. Whatever your eye look needs, Eyeko has it - so don’t miss out!

Head to  www.eyeko.com  to see the sale starting at 7am Friday 28th April


You may also like

We try the foundation The Crown’s makeup artist used - and it has other a-lister fans too

11 of the best eyeshadow palette whatever your budget or eye look you’re after

Going 'out-out'? MUAs give us their ultimate party edits in just 6 products

I’ve tried thousands of products and this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set, £11.50

Bershka core oversized blazer, £29.99

Dr Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream, £225

ONE/SIZE Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder, £17

​​ASOS Design boxy oversized grandad blazer, £40

Urban Revivo knitted cardigan, £25.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Makeup

11 of the best eyeshadow palette whatever your budget or eye look you’re after

Makeup

Going 'out-out'? MUAs give us their ultimate party edits in just 6 products

Beauty

Glossy picks: best new beauty buys this week from £12

Makeup

I’ve tried thousands of products and this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face

Beauty

Glossy Picks: new buys for a new month

Makeup

Video: MUA Bryony Blake takes the 7-minute makeup challenge

Skin

From clinic to bathroom cabinet: the sought-after skin doctors masterminding their own product lines

Explore More