Sculpt and go: the best face contouring cheats for party season

1 / 12

Sculpt and go: the 10 best face contouring cheats for party season

What are the subtle tweaks and beauty tips every girl needs in order to take her work to play makeup look to the next level? The secret lies in the art of contouring, but while the thought of it may seem more time-consuming than it’s worth, there are in fact some great products out there that are surprisingly easy to use, to provide maximum impact with minimal input.

From the best contouring makeup and most versatile blushes, to the best highlighter makeup and the makeup brush that the pros use, click through our gallery to check out our essential contouring cheats to see you through party season and beyond.

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .