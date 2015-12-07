Sculpt and go: the best face contouring cheats for party season
What are the subtle tweaks and beauty tips every girl needs in order to take her work to play makeup look to the next level? The secret lies in the art of contouring, but while the thought of it may seem more time-consuming than it’s worth, there are in fact some great products out there that are surprisingly easy to use, to provide maximum impact with minimal input.
From the best contouring makeup and most versatile blushes, to the best highlighter makeup and the makeup brush that the pros use, click through our gallery to check out our essential contouring cheats to see you through party season and beyond.
Urban Decay Naked Flushed, £22.50
A bronzer, blusher and highlighter in one, this face contouring kit boasts a trio of face sculpting goodies to make for the perfect work to play desk side companion. A multitasking makeup buy that’ll help restore a fast-track glow when short on time, it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to colour payoff and also comes with a handy mirror in the lid to make touch-ups on-the-go a doddle.
Clinique Up-Lighting Liquid Illuminator in Bronze, £22.50
Illuminating and radiance-enhancing, this universally flattering hit of sunshine acts as the perfect touch of highlighter to cheekbones, brow bones and the top of the cupid’s bow to give your face extra dimension and a youthful and dewy sheen. The gorgeous gold shimmer works with any skin tone to make it look lit from within, for a finish that’s sure to have you hooked at first pump.
MAC 224 Tapered Blending Brush, £23
One of legendary makeup artist Terry Barber’s favourite makeup brushes for extra precision and targeted application, this tool of the trade makes for the ideal replacement to its chubbier counterparts.
When it comes to contouring, subtlety is key, and this particular brush helps build intensity gradually and carefully. Its soft bristles and medium sized domed shape head makes it great for control and foolproof handling, to act as the perfect partner whether you’re a contour novice or contour pro.
L'Oréal Paris Glam Bronze Duo, £10.29
Containing two glow and go shades to give hibernating skin the boost it needs for the winter months, this dynamic duo allows you the option to mix ‘n’ match to reach your ideal intensity of coverage. With a sophisticated iridescence to enhance your natural colouring, apply to the forehead, nose and/or cheekbones for optimum sculpting effect.
Hourglass Illume Crème-to-Powder Bronzer Blush Duo in Sunset, £40
Creamy and moisturising, this contouring kit makes for the ideal mixture of colour and texture to lift and rejuvenate a tired complexion. Complete with a bronze cream and rose blush, the pairing makes for the perfect match for light to olive skin tones looking for a dose of beach-ready colour to keep post-holiday blues at bay. It’s no wonder our Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor describes it as her "emergency pick-me-up."
NARS The Matte Multiple, £29
Akin to a safer alternative to a chisel, this small but mighty makeup essential is as easy to use as it is versatile. A dual-finish piece of contouring makeup, use dry for a sheer wash of colour or wet for a more night time ready look. Matte with a texture that blends like butter and can be used on lips and cheeks in one fell swoop, apply with fingers for best results. Vientiane and Cappadoce provide great alternatives for dark skin tones in particular.
Giorgio Armani Maestro Mediterranea Fusion Blush, £35.50
Summer in a bottle, this intense and pigmented liquid blush is certain to act as your go-to hint of colour that packs some serious punch no matter your skin tone. Following in the footsteps of the brand’s hero Maestro Fusion foundation when it comes to its feather-light powder/cream texture, only a small amount is needed to make cheeks pop and draw your contouring look together with just a squeeze of its pipette.
Buy online here .
Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate, £56
A contour kit must-have for giving your makeup bag some delicate light and shade, this cream bronzer and highlighter work in perfect harmony to enhance features and bone structure in the most understated and elegant of ways. Easy to blend and work into the skin, there's always something a little bit luxe about a Tom Ford product, and from packaging to finish, this particular product doesn't disappoint.
Lancôme Blush Subtil in Rose Indian, £28
Powerful but not over-the-top, this powder blush ticks all the boxes when it comes to rich colour that delivers on all fronts. A blusher that’s especially effective on dark skin tones , it instantly lifts, brightens and boosts fatigued skin to provide the perfect ally for recreating Lancôme face Lupita Nyong’o’s love for high impact pigment. We love.
Revlon Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, £8.99
The ideal makeup palette for combining shimmer with subtle colour, this quad of soft, iridescent shades provides a selection of sunkissed shades to give cheekbones, brow bones and even eyes a quick shot of vitamin D. Great either used individually or whirled together for an ethereal glow, its versatility guarantees that this is one party season essential your clutch bag will be glad to have in tow.
Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49
For instant sun-kissed radiance (whatever the time of year), this sleek compact of skin and feature enhancing shades acts as the ideal piece of contouring makeup for adding a dose of luminosity to cheekbones, jaw lines - basically anywhere you’re looking to subtly sculpt and polish. Available in two easy to blend shades - Light to Medium and Medium to Dark - streaky, this is not; think more a natural glow that provides the perfect finishing touch to your base.
