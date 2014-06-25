1 / 9

The Best Foundations for Sensitive Skin

A foundation is more than just a base when sensitive skin is plaguing your beauty regime. It's a friend; it conceals away those rashes or left-behind pigmentations that you'd rather hide. It protects, to a degree, from the extreme weather which is no doubt making the sensitivity worse. Essentially, it allows you to set foot out of the front door every morning.

Of course, it's also tough to find, and as much of a risk to your reactive skin as your skincare. Foundations are getting smarter - but often that can mean more ingredients that our skin simply isn't man enough to handle. Others, meanwhile, aren't clever enough; we need them to not clog up our pores or be filled with pointless perfumes, or more specifically the ever ambiguous 'parfum'. So how do you choose one that works for sensitive skin, while also delivering everything that a good foundation should?



"Foundation, like sunscreen, is a complex product to formulate so choosing one if you have sensitive or break-out prone skin can be a real challenge (and doubly so, if you suffer from both)," explains cosmetic dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting . "I think that longwear products are best avoided – they can be incredibly difficult to remove and often drive the detrimental practice of aggressive cleansing, which is a no-no for reactive skin.



"I find that non-comedogenic brands like NARS, Armani and Lancome offer great bases for those with breakouts and in general sticking to a base in a light cream or cream-gel formulation works best – in conjunction with a highly pigmented concealing product like Vichy Dermablend Foundation Stick , £15 (so very little product is required); this is very flattering and keeps skin looking like skin, without aggaravating the underying problem. For those with sensitive or reactive skin, I find La Roche Posay Toleriane Teint Corrective Fluide , £15, a really super option."



Whether you wear foundation to even out skin tone, cover up residual redness from reactions or simply have spot-prone skin, there are options out there that won't do your skin more harm than good. Click through the gallery for my pick of the best foundations for sensitive skin, no matter what your beauty hangup…

Struggling with your sensitive skin? Download my Beginner's Guide to Sensitive Skin now for 25 pages of expert advice, skin care routines, product recommendations and more