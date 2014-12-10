Sense and Sensitivity: Christmas gift ideas for sensitive types
Christmas Beauty Gifts for Sensitive Skin
We sensitive-skinned folk are a pain to buy for, I know. Get us in the annual charade of Secret Santa and I'll bet you'll be eager to swap with anyone willing to break the rules; that or head for the nearest box of chocolates, ready gift-wrapped as standard (not that we'd complain).
But assuming you need a more substantial gift and want to spoil the lady in your life with a beauty treat she can enjoy, here are my top Christmas gift ideas for those who need a little extra tender loving care...
ZOEVA Vegan Face Set
If even natural animal hair will set your friend off on an itchy rampage, play it safe yet chic with this vegan brush set from German brand ZOEVA. Packaged in a stylish black pouch and made of taklon, the bristles are super soft and make makeup application a cinch; nothing but smiles all round guaranteed.
£52, Buy online
Aromatherapy Associates Super Sensitive Massage and Body Oil
I have yearned to be able to use this brand for years; I don't know a single beauty obsessive, whether editor or amateur, who doesn't love it - except those of us with skin too sensitive for the potent essential oils. Enter this gentle formula, a massage and body oil so soothing that even babies (3 months+) can enjoy it. Camomile, apricot kernel oil and jojoba are a winning trio; she won't be disappointed.
£41, Buy online
L'Occitane Shea Butter Collection
Dry, sensitive skin will be cared for in comfort with this gift box of L'Occitane's Shea Butter essentials. A true treat for the hands, feet and body, it's the pleasing alternative to those fragrance-filled gift sets you might give to anyone else. Rich in texture and in rewards.
£45.50, Buy online
Pai Skincare Echium Collection Bedtime Beauty Essentials
Ideal for mums, in a way that says ‘I care’ rather than ‘You’re getting older’, Pai’s Echium gift set is all about stellar beauty sleep. With a beautifully luxurious limited edition Lavender Silk Eye Mask by Holistic Silk, a full size eye cream and the modern classic Age Confidence Oil, the more mature lady in your life will have everything she needs for a nighttime beauty boost.
£80, Buy online
FOREO LUNA Ultra Sensitive
While a new cleansing brush would make a great gift, for sensitive skins it’s not so wise - anything too rough will only aggravate already irritated skin. However, Swedish brand FOREO has launched the LUNA, a soft silicone facial cleansing device which is available in varying designs for different skin types.
The Ultra Sensitive Skin version is ideal for more fragile folk - soft and almost completely smooth, the vibrations help to cleanse thoroughly and to gently massage the face as they go. The best beauty gadget available for sensitive skin.
£145, Buy online
RMS Glowing Skin Gift Set
There’s a reason that Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge told us backstage that she loves Rose-Marie Swift’s Living Luminizer. It’s because it is one of the best highlighters around - and even better, it’s organic. If makeup is what your lady loves but sensitive skin holds her back, treat her to this RMS Glowing Skin Gift Set. The super sheer cream bronzer and the iconic luminizer are a perfect pairing for healthy, glowing skin, without the synthetic nasties.
£55, Buy online
Sophie La Girafe Baby Starter Kit
If you’re a parent, you’ll know this brand for its infamous teething toy, but it’s got another stroke of genius under its belt with the skincare range. Ideal for babies as well as adults with sensitive skin, they even have that baby-soft smell; with 99% natural ingredients and no nasties (including SLS, MIT and petrochemicals) this starter kit is a great gift if your recipient is looking to test something new, minus the fear factor.
£14.99, Buy online
Nourish Argan Beauty Collection
This certified organic brand is not raved about enough in my opinion; high quality ingredients with a subtle, natural scent make it one of my skincare favourites and their Christmas offering is no exception.
For sensitive types I would recommend this Argan Beauty Collection set - a trio of products with gold, frankincense and myrrh between them, it’s charmingly festive. The Illuminating Face Shimmer will impress any makeup fan and the oil and cream are a great starter kit for the uninitiated.
£25, Buy online
Clinique Smart Custom Serum Set
Bespoke skincare, is, arguably, the most luxurious type of skincare; imagine having your beauty entirely tailored to you? Well Clinique gave it a go this year with the launch of the Smart Custom Repair Serum , skincare so ingenious that it adapts to your skin’s needs and works in a way that suits you, be it to help your skin tone, reduce fine lines or brighten your complexion.
This set includes the revolutionary serum plus the Repairwear Uplifting Firming Day Cream and Repairwear Laser Focus Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream - all fragrance-free as standard.
£48, Buy online
REN Clean Skincare Gift Set
REN is one of my go-to skincare brands for gentle, efficient formulas, so if you want to buy someone a skincare overhaul this is the kit for them. Containing a hot cloth cleanser, a day dream, face mask and night cream, this miniature set has all they need to get their skincare back on track. Clean skincare is REN’s forte - a sensitive skin’s dream.
£25, View online here (currently out of stock online but available to buy in M&S stores nationwide)
