The best non-toxic nail polishes for sensitive skin

From five free to 13 free, these lacquers are both good for sensitive skin and kind to the environment

If you've ever had little skin irritations on your hands or even itchy eyes, I'll bet you've looked at your face cream or other skincare as your culprit; but surprisingly it could be your nail polish that's causing trouble. Just as with any other beauty product, they can contain ingredients that cause allergies or sensitivities, so while that glossy manicure might look chic on the outside it's not so sweet on the inside.

Thankfully the market has stepped up to offer a good range of more natural nail polishes and lacquers which are more toxin-free than the nail varnishes of old. A few years back a wave of '3-free' brands arrived on the scene meaning they'd removed the three worst of chemicals from nail polish - dibutyl phthalate or DBP, a plasticiser; formaldehyde, a known carcinogen; and toluene, a toxic ingredient found in solvents - from the formula. But since then brands have gone the extra mile with many now being up to 13-free. It used to be only the smaller, indie brands who were creating non-toxic nail polish free from nasties, but many of the big names have followed suit now.

Polishes that are 13-free omit, among others, parabens; camphor, another platiciser; xylene, which can cause eye and respiratory irritation, triphenyl phosphate (TPHP), a hormone-disrupting chemical; roisin, a highly allergenic chemical; and nickel, which can cause skin irritation and dermatitis.

Cleaner formulas are not only better for your skin but for the environment too as you're not washing nasties down the drain every time you remove the polish; given that there's still confusion over if nail polish bottles can be recycled it's better not to send chemical-filled pots to landfill.

Here are the natural kind to skin and planet lacquers we're reaching for at the moment.