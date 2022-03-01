She's definitely born with it: Gigi Hadid is the new global face for Maybelline

15 January 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-gigi-maybelline-main
Photo credit: Greg Kadel for Maybelline New York

The 19 year old model is the latest teen to rise up to super stardom in the beauty world

With the ink not yet dry on Kendall Jenners own contract as the face of Estee Lauder, it seems the beauty industry is slowly but surely being taken over by the young ‘tweenage’ beauties of the world - from Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn to the Baldwin sisters - and now Gigi Hadid, who also seems to be beginning her quest for model domination.

Announcing via her Instagram  page, the 19 year old beauty stated that she would be the new face of makeup giant, Maybelline. Already boasting an impressive CV that has seen her as the face of Guess and walking for some of biggest runways from Chanel to Marc Jacobs, Gigi wrote that she was “so beyond honored & excited (at a loss for words, really) to be the new face” of the makeup brand.

Speaking about her beauty journey so far Gigi has said "In middle school I wasn't allowed to wear makeup. I secretly bought Maybelline's SuperStay 24HR concealer at CVS. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world." The new campaign will be launched in October 2015.


