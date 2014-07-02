Shine bright this summer with Nourish Golden Glow

2 July 2014
nourish-golden-glow-main

Need to lighten up? Illuminating Face Shimmer gives you light responsive radiance in an instant

With summer in Britain not always meaning, well, sun, it’s no wonder our post-winter skin is in need of a little pick-me-up. Luckily for us the lovely people at Nourish have come up with a way of ensuring your skin shines bright this season whatever the weather, thanks to their Golden Glow Illuminating Face Shimmer.

Luxurious, light and bang on trend, this miracle formula gives you a flawless complexion, even skin tone and gorgeous summer glow all in one effortless swipe. Using light reflecting bioactives, Face Shimmer gives skin added definition and lift as well as lightening and brightening your complexion for a sun-defying natural radiance. Aloe Vera stimulates collagen production for firmer, smoother skin while essential vitamins C and E work to support the skin’s moisture levels and structural proteins. Tripeptides also helps to reduce wrinkles and signs of environmental damage.

Apply all over in place of heavy base makeup for a healthy glow that’s au natural, or dab onto cheekbones and underneath the eyes to give tired skin an illuminated lift. You can also blend a little face shimmer in with a light foundation to give winter skin added radiance. If you’re desperate to bring your skin up to date this summer, Nourish’s Golden Glow Face Shimmer could be just the saviour you’ve been seeking.

Nourish Golden Glow Illuminating Face Shimmer, £16, available to  buy online


