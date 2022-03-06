Shop our favourite MAC products on lookfantastic

Ayesha Muttucumaru 5 June 2017
look-fantastic-3

Getting your MAC fix is now easier than ever with 2,500 products from the makeup’s infamous line-up set to make a splash on the leading beauty e-commerce site. Here’s what we’ll be clicking on

When it comes to pigment, inclusivity and innovation, MAC has established itself as one of makeup’s leading colour authorities. And now, its product portfolio has got even easier to get your hands on thanks to its launch on leading online beauty e-tailer, lookfantastic.com.

The new arrival will see a whopping 2,500 products over 37 of its categories (including brushes, lipsticks and the Prep + Prime range) hit its virtual shelves, in addition to limited edition and new product collections too.

Which products are we looking particularly forward to replenishing our supplies of? A bit of summer shine control courtesy of the brand’s 44-shade Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 , £23.50, looks especially tempting. As does a dusting of Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder , £21.50, using the brand’s deliciously designed Fruity Juicy Split Fibre Large Face Brush , £35.50. For a pop of colour that transcends the seasons, its cult Ruby Woo Lipstick , £16.50, will always find a place in our online baskets, along with a few drops of its light reflective Strobe Cream , £25, too. For a sheer veil of lightweight coverage on our legs, its Face and Body Foundation , £23.50, completes our shop and there you have it - the perfect capsule collection to step into the new season (and beyond) with.


