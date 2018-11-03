Shop the 9 new beauty finds we think you’ll love

With the festive season almost upon us, skincare textures are getting richer, eyes are getting glitzier and beauty in general feels a little more indulgent - and this week’s edit of the team’s favourite new launches is no exception. Here’s what to shop for if you’re upping your beauty game this week… Cover FX Shimmer Veil in Gilded, £20

Buy it now Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “A bronze eye is my daily go-to, but I’ve been looking for ways to give it a festive upgrade and this new sparkle crème eyeshadow fits the bill. One of the new autumn shades in the brand’s bestselling Shimmer Veil range, it spreads deliciously onto lids and provides a long-lasting coat of crease-proof colour that takes tired eyes from day to night in an instant. Its warm yellow gold tones make it a great highlighter choice for darker complexions too.” Aromatherapy Associates Clear Mind Rollerball at Liberty £18 for 10ml

Buy it now Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editor “My default 2018 Christmas gift is this daily fix of calm that makes you want to exhale without knocking you out completely. It speeds me into the headspace for meditation, in the middle of the day when my mind is racing. The Clear Mind contains frankincense (shown to slow down breathing ) plus uplifting bergamot and is now available in a handbag-sized rollerball in the most beautiful Liberty print box. Charlotte Tilbury Starlight Luxury Palette of Pops, £39

Buy it now Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “I love the consistency of the Charlotte Tilbury ‘pop’ glitter shades, they make an impact without giving the effect of a full on, chunky glitter eye. They are best applied with the fingers for maximum colour payoff and these silvery green shades work so well with blue eyes. This new quad of four ‘pop’ shades is definitely a must-have for the festive season ahead!” MOR Bohemienne Emporium Classics Candle, £28

Buy it now Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “This gorgeous scented candle had me at first sight. It looks far more premium than its very reasonable price (it’s a 390g candle), but of course it’s what’s inside that matters. With soy wax and a 100 per cent cotton wick, it’s eco friendly, and the fragrance is a sweet, subtle combination of strawberry, white jasmine and orange blossom. It sounds sickly on paper but in reality it fills the air with a beautifully warm, floral yet fruity scent.” Real Techniques Rebel Edge Makeup Brush Trio, £19.99

Buy it now Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “As far as powder brushes go, these are up there with some of the most versatile I’ve tried. With a distinct half fan head design, they can be flipped sideways to create crisp lines and contours, and then rotated round to buff in edges and blend in your handiwork. Super soft and designed to cover face, eyes and cheeks, they’re a stroke of genius.” Fresh Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, £85 for 250ml

Buy it now Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “This softening lotion is now available in a supersized bottle for a more long-term hydration plan - it slips subtly underneath a serum or moisturiser and has definitely made a difference to how hydrated my skin feels with the turn of the weather. This effect is likely down to the hyaluronic acid content, but the vitamin C and antioxidant fermented black tea (i.e, kombucha) are all good news for skin health too.” Hourglass Confession Refillable Lipstick Set, £55

Buy it now Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editor "These ultra-slim refillable lipsticks are everything you could want for party season. They give a colour-intense creamy satin payoff and simply don’t budge or feather all night, even through dinner. The elegant slimline form looks and feels like an expensive pen and allows for extremely precise application too. You get two lipsticks and one refill in three best-selling shades: I Woke Up, If Only, and the very deep plum, I Can’t Live Without." E45 Skincare Rich 24hr Hand Cream, £4.99 for 50ml

Buy it now Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “I recently snapped this up at the airport, having failed to squeeze a hand or body cream into my toiletries bag. The new ‘rich’ range contains evening primrose oil and niacinamide, along with the mineral oil base that E45 is known for - simple, but for sensitive and dry skin like mine it does the job with no irritating fragrances to worry about. It has a more sophisticated texture than the original and is far less greasy; I’ll save a spot for it in my hand luggage from now on.” Elemental Herbology Multi-Acid Skin Resurfacing Facial Pads, £30