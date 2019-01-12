9 new beauty launches to shop this weekend

Now that we’re back into the swing of things it seems the beauty world is too, with launches galore all set to impress us - and here’s our edit of the ones that really brought the wow factor. If you’re looking for a new liquid liner that doesn’t rely on steady hands then Benefit’s latest launch will give you wings (quite literally at their pop-up later this month, read on for details) or if you’re in the market for a more dramatic, grown up fragrance take a look at Jo Malone’s new offering that’s converted one writer from her usual green scents. Plus we’re singing the praises of Votary’s luxurious new facial to sort out winter skin (it’s not just us, is it?) and put Urban Decay’s mini palette to the test… Jo Malone Bronze Wood & Leather Cologne Intense, £120 for 100ml

Buy it now Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “I normally run for the hills at the sniff of anything vaguely woody or leathery fragrance wise - I’m typically a ‘green scent’ kind of girl but this new smoky, winterey cologne has turned me. Perhaps it’s the zingier notes of juniper and grapefruit giving the leather a lift, but it’s warm and sexy without being musty and the fact that it’s a bit stronger than what I’d normally go for means I’m noticing the longevity too - a little goes a long way. It’s grown up and I reckon my boyfriend would wear this too, which surely makes it a bit more economical?” Benefit Roller Liner Liquid Eyeliner, £18.50

Buy it now Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “I am a huge fan of Benefit’s RollerLash mascara - it is the only one I’ve used that gives good curl, as well as length - and so I had a feeling I’d love the liquid liner from the same range. A long, flexible felt tip, it’s also a matte liner, which would usually put me off - but actually the ink is so bold and pigmented that it works. This is one of the most foolproof liners you’ll find - the long, tapered tip allows for precision and it’s ‘wet’ enough that it doesn’t drag the skin. It lasts well, too (I went for my first swim of 2019 wearing it and despite some VERY splashy front crawlers, it survived intact), so if you’re after a waterproof formula in a felt tip format, this is it. Plus you can even try before you buy at Benefit’s Just Wing It pop-up shop, where you can enjoy chicken wings (see what they did there) from Mother Clucker as you get your wings drawn on by their Benebabes. Because why not?” Just Wing It is at Venue 82, 82A Commercial Street, London, E1 6LY, 12-9pm, from 30th Jan-3rd Feb 2019. Diptyque Centifolia Candle, £53

Buy it now Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “Firstly, the colours and floral design on this impeccably delicate and beautiful Limited Edition Diptyque jar are enough to have me swooning for days on end. There are two candles in the collection, the warm and slightly sweet Damask, and my favourite, Centifolia designed to celebrate the Centifolia Rose, which owes its name to its multitude of petals (if you hadn't already guessed by the illustrated packaging). With more petals comes more complexity; fresh and dewy to awaken the senses, it also hints at something warm and rich in its undertones among the strong aroma of fresh roses which fills the room even before you strike the match - overpowering in the most divine way. It's designed to allow us all to experience walking into a French field of roses in May just before the harvest, and if there was anything I needed right now, it’s a little sprinkle of spring to bring me some much needed joy.” Urban Decay On The Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Bailout, £24

Buy it now Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Account Executive “Urban Decay palettes are a no-brainer for me. They always deliver in terms of value for money and pigment payoff, and this one is no exception. Urban Decay’s Born To Run palette was released in June last year, and now the brand have split the palette into three different travel sized versions, including both new and existing shades. My favourite is ‘Bailout’, which has multiple neutral brown shades that are perfect for everyday wear as well as a couple of purple tones to add a bit of colour into the mix. I love using purple as it really makes my blue eye colour stand out. The size is perfect for travelling and on the go, as the name would suggest. If you’re looking for a palette that works day to day and offers the option to add a pop of colour when needed, these are the perfect option.” Votary Super Seed facial, £120 at Harrods Hair and Beauty

Book now Loved by: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor “Hello dry, stressed, dull, winter skin that's been clinging to me for as long as I can remember. However, I may have just found the best facial I've ever had, which targets compromised complexions in the most gentle and nourishing way, leaving the compliments coming even weeks later. "Using the Super Seed range, you begin with a double cleanse with a hot towel (they don't scrimp on the luxurious touches), followed by a lactic acid peel. A gentle acid so as not to strip the skin, it's refining and brightening without causing irritation. My skin can handle acids but if you're super sensitive I would patch test the products first. Onto the cold part, where the Intense Eye Oil is applied followed by a rose quartz facial massage designed to further reduce inflammation and irritation, which is incredibly soothing for both mind and skin. While a bespoke mask blended of matcha and super seed is applied to provide an intense blend of antioxidants, feet are treated to a ground seed and avocado scrub and hot towel - bliss. Throw in a few more layers of the Super Seed products on top of this and an hour later my skin quite honestly had never felt better. Dry patches were history and my complexion was brighter, glowy, and more even, with radiance fully restored.

If I could afford to have this every month I would. Expensive yes, but the results really were noticeable, so if you're in need of some serious skin rejuvenation and need to buff away pollutants and dead skin cells then I would highly recommend you infuse some Super Seed into your skin, but you'll have to kick me off the bed first.” Rimmel Wonder’Luxe Volume Mascara, £5.99

Buy it now Loved by: Victoria Woodhall Editorial Director “I don’t use an eyelash curler (they give me the heebie-jeebies and I’m just too cack-handed not to clamp my entire eyelid) and don’t have the time/patience/spends for extensions so my mascara has to work hard. And really, is there any need to go to all that trouble or indeed spend a fortune when you have a product like this that lifts, lengthens, detangles and thickens for less than the price of your lunch? It has four conditioning oils (argan, maracuja, camellia and marula) to keep lashes soft and conditioned, meaning end-of-day top-ups go on easily. The wand head is long and curved with short bristles making it easier to control the application so you don’t end up with clumps of old product stuck in the brush clogging up your look. It’s also brilliant at detangling so the end effect is large, long lashes with good separation. An impulse buy to make you feel a bit pleased with yourself.” L’Occitane Shea Butter Intensive Foot Balm, £23 for 150ml

Buy it now Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “Anyone else’s feet extremely dry at the moment? A mixture of cold days, freezing nights and general neglect have left my heels in particular cracked, rough and best hidden under a thick pair of socks. But a few daily slicks of this velvety foot balm has already left them feeling much better. Containing 25% shea butter, it’s a richer version of the brand’s best selling Shea Foot Cream (which I also love btw) making it the perfect upgrade for the winter months. Massaging it in every night has become a ritual I look forward to, it leaves my skin and stress levels instantly soothed. It’s like wrapping my feet up in a pair of silk slippers.” BareMinerals BarePro Longwear Eyeshadow Stick, £19

Buy it now Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor “Shadow sticks are a weakness of mine; I have plenty and yet never enough, because they’re just so easy to use and when you find a good formula, the colour payoff is as impressive as a cream shadow yet with minimal effort. BareMinerals’ new BarePro stick will impress those who love Laura Mercier’s Caviar Sticks or Bobbi Brown’s version - this is every bit as pigmented, with a strong shimmer and staying power to match. It feels cooling on application which is extra satisfying, and the formula is vegan, free from fragrance and parabens. I loved Sunset Rose for a pink-golden hue to brighten tired eyes.” Chanel Chance Eau Tendre, EDT spray, £77 for 50ml