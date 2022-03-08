HURRY! Get VIP access to our Get the Gloss luxury Beauty Box, worth £157

**** THIS BOX HAS NOW SOLD OUT **** Welcome to the Get The Gloss Limited Edition Editor's Pick Beauty Box! I'm always being asked about my favourite products – what's the best mascara at the moment? Which serum should I use? Should I try an acid peel? What's the best night cream? What's that you're wearing on your cheeks? I have many favourites of course across all price brackets, but there are some that are simply stand-out. And what better way to share them with you than in an Editor's Pick luxury beauty box. We've partnered with Roccabox to bring you seven-size full and deluxe sample sizes of high performing makeup and skincare, from some of the biggest names in beauty. It's worth more than £157, but costs just £30 (plus £3.95 p&p) We guarantee that you'll have many of them on your wishlist already. The Get The Gloss Editor's Pick Luxury Beauty Box goes on sale on Monday 27 July at 10am. But to avoid disappointment, we're offering VIP access from 9am. Simply use this sign up link here , where you'll also see a clue as to what's in the box. We hope you enjoy it!

“How did we manage before we discovered just how powerful vitamin C was for the skin? It’s now part of my daily routine for a dose of anti-oxidant protection against the many things that stress (and age) the skin as well as pigmentation. This next-gen serum combines an impressive 15 per cent vitamin C with gentle PHA exfoliating acids and hydrating hyaluronic acid. This divine smelling silky-smooth serum has a universally flattering yellow banana powder-inspired tint. Apply every morning for best results.” Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment (15ml) £48

"How could this be a luxury box without a product from the cult favourite Sunday Riley? This glycolic acid treatment is a daily exfoliating serum to help brighten dull, congested or sun-damaged skin and fine lines to leave you with a radiant, healthier-looking complexion. This product is powered by results-driven botanicals and is not only refining but moisturising too. I use it morning and night." Victoria Woodhall.

Eyeko Black Magic Mascara (8ml) £19

"This isn't just any mascara, this is designed especially for an after-hours, sexy look that keeps going all night. It's formulated to combine drama (of the good kind), volume and curl, with a carbon-black finish. The brush is curved, which helps to get that full fanned-out effect. It has lash-strengthening and conditioning ingredients too in the form of keratin and shea butter, so it works hard for you on so many levels. It's a winner for me."

Alpha-H Liquid Gold (30ml) £10.05

"Anything with liquid gold in the title has my attention. This award-winning and revolutionary toner treatment effectively diminishes wrinkles, pigmentation, and sun damage. Liquid Gold decreases the wrinkle depth, improves texture and increases moisture within the skin! Made with glycolic acid, a chemical exfoliant that works to shift dead skin cells from the surface of your skin, then revealing fresh, new skin, resulting in your complexion becoming more toned and luminous. Basically, it's pretty amazing, and we wanted you to try (although make sure you use it on different days from the Sunday Riley Glycolic Acid. You can have too much of a good thing)! Spacemasks, Jasmine Scented £3.50

"This self-heating eye mask is lightly scented with jasmine to take you to the ultimate level of relaxation. Feel it warm up as you wear it and notice the tension melting away from your face. Don't worry, the jasmine scent is subtle so there won't be any irritation of the skin. I recommend popping this on after a stressful day or if you have eye strain from too much screen time. Lie back with a relaxing soundtrack or podcast. The mask stays warm for 15 minutes, although I'm guessing you'll be asleep before then! I don't know anyone who hasn't tried these masks and immediately wanted more. Seriously out of this world..."

Jurlique Nourishing Cleansing Oil (30ml) £5

“For me, cleansing is as much about hydrating, soothing and nourishing the skin as taking the debris from the day away. And it doesn’t get better than Jurlique’s Nourishing Cleansing Oil, which is full of natural seed oils. Apply two or three pumps to the face, massage in and inhale the beautiful botanical scent. Adding a splash of water turns it into a smooth milky cleanser. It even gets rid of stubborn eye makeup too and leaves your skin feeling supple and loved. It’s like treating yourself to nice underwear." Murad Night Fix Enzyme Treatment (30ml) £60