Has makeup shaming become the new beauty norm?

Have you ever been told that you wear too much makeup, that you’d look so much prettier without it or that you must be insecure for wearing it? The world of beauty can be an ugly place when it wants to be and rather than respecting people’s decisions to express themselves in whatsoever way they choose to, makeup shaming has now become a rising trend, and it’s an issue that Sleek is looking to address in its new campaign. Called ‘My Face. My Rules,’ the initiative was borne out of a desire to positively recognise and defend everyone’s right to define their individual beauty, without boundaries or risk of ridicule. A brand that’s developed a reputation for championing choice and low cost pricing (a fact evident from the brand’s new £8.99 24-shade Lifeproof foundation range), inclusivity lies at the core of the company’s ethos and this campaign exemplifies that vision perfectly.

To highlight these issues, the brand has joined forces with Ditch the Label, an international digital anti-bullying charity that provides online support, promotes equality and empowers young people. Together, they commissioned a makeup shaming survey and the results revealed that 75% of people surveyed believe women wear ‘too much’ makeup. Interestingly also, as revealed at the campaign launch that we attended, a significant proportion of those who said that were women, challenging the notion that the majority of criticism comes from men. The reasons we wear makeup are wide-ranging. A fact evident from the testimonials given by those chosen to star in the campaign. Featuring a range of Sleek and makeup enthusiasts, (the majority of whom were cast via social media), each speaks candidly about the judgement they receive. Answers to the question, ‘Why do you wear makeup’ were far-reaching and included the chameleon art-like appeal of it and self-expression.