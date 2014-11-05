Snap an eye makeup selfie for the RNIB #LoveYourEyes campaign

Our eyesight can often be something that we take for granted. However if we lost it, it would change our lives forever. Too important to ignore, the Royal National Institute Of Blind People has launched its #LoveYourEyes campaign for the month of November to raise awareness of eye health and help defeat avoidable sight loss.

A great cause, the charity is encouraging people to snap and share their selfies of their best eye makeup looks and to be as creative and colourful as they can possibly be in doing so. Simply post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #LoveYourEyes and spread the word by nominating a friend, family member or colleague.

To make a donation of £3, text EYES to 70007 and if you’re looking for some inspiration - head to the RNIB Facebook , Twitter or Instagram profiles to see what others have been posting...