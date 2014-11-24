Soap & Glory to sell to Boots

The brand known for punning names, retro packaging and innovative formulations has sold to one of its major distributors for an undisclosed sum, reports WWD . Started in 2004, Soap & Glory was made famous by products including the ‘Righteous Butter’ body butter and ‘Make Yourself Useful’ anti ageing peptide serum and the brand continues to hold a leading share in the budget beauty sector.

Prior to Soap & Glory, serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore founded and sold Bliss Spas and more recently launched footwear brand, FitFlop. Sources report Kilgore will step away from the company immediately.

