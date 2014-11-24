Soap & Glory to sell to Boots

Elizabeth Bennett24 November 2014
gtg-soap-and-glory-1

Founder of Soap & Glory, Marcia Kilgore has sold her bath, body and cosmetics brand to high street chain, Boots

The brand known for punning names, retro packaging and innovative formulations has sold to one of its major distributors for an undisclosed sum, reports WWD . Started in 2004, Soap & Glory  was made famous by products including the ‘Righteous Butter’ body butter and ‘Make Yourself Useful’ anti ageing peptide serum and the brand continues to hold a leading share in the budget beauty sector.

Prior to Soap & Glory, serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore founded and sold Bliss Spas and more recently launched footwear brand, FitFlop. Sources report Kilgore will step away from the company immediately.

