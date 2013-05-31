Sophia Webster for Revlon

Giving the trend for bold matte lips a high fashion twist, we’re loving the new collaboration between Revlon and super stylish accessory designer Sophia Webster.

A match made in shoe heaven, Suede by Sophia takes inspiration from Revlon’s new range of ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipsticks , £8.99, an array of 14 show-stopping, matte shades that are as moisturising as they are gorgeous to look at. A beauty trend that was seen all over the SS 2013 runways (Burberry Prorsum, Prada and Giles to name but a few), there’s never been a better opportunity to channel your inner fashionista by strapping on a pair of these covetable heels as the scene-stealing finishing touch to your perfectly gloss-free pout.