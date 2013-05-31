Sophia Webster for Revlon

Giving the trend for bold matte lips a high fashion twist, we’re loving the new collaboration between Revlon and super stylish accessory designer Sophia Webster.
A match made in shoe heaven, Suede by Sophia takes inspiration from Revlon’s new range of ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipsticks , £8.99, an array of 14 show-stopping, matte shades that are as moisturising as they are gorgeous to look at. A beauty trend that was seen all over the SS 2013 runways (Burberry Prorsum, Prada and Giles to name but a few), there’s never been a better opportunity to channel your inner fashionista by strapping on a pair of these covetable heels as the scene-stealing finishing touch to your perfectly gloss-free pout.
Known for her signature stand-out styles, Sophia was keen to combine her trademark fun and feminine designs with Revlon’s renowned attitude for experimentation in the worlds of colour and texture. According to the in-demand designer, “Designing an exclusive collection for Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipsticks was an exciting opportunity for me as I love wearing bold and bright matte lipsticks. The colour palette of vibrant reds, pretty rose pinks and deep cherry shades helped inspire the designs and kiss themed prints.”
Ranging from peep toe to leopard print and strappy to stiletto, the collection really is a feast for the eyes with its quirky yet elegant statement patterns and vibrant variety of colours. Available to buy on suedebysophia.co.uk shortly, the collection will be available for a limited period only so get in there quick to ensure that you don’t miss out on finding the perfect pair to match your favourite lipstick colour. With the chance to win a pair of shoes on the website too, this dynamic beauty duo is just what we all need to stand out from the crowd from head to toe all summer long.