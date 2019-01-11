Stacey Dooley had the perfect response to critics of her new TV show

A Stacey Dooley documentary is considered a must-watch in the GTG office. And her latest project, although very different from her past work, is no exception. The Strictly winner has been announced as the host of BBC Three’s latest TV show, Glow Up Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, set to hit screens later this year and we for one can’t wait to watch it.

Unfortunately though, not everyone has been as pleased about the news as us. One fan accused her of ditching her investigative journalism roots. “This is such a Stone Age assumption,” Stacey replied. “You can care about human issues, the planet and also be into fashion.”

She explained that although it’s been a privilege to film stories covering rape, incest, drugs, murder and war, she also needs “to take time out to enjoy the lighter side of life.”

She also made sure to pay homage to the skills of her new co-workers. “Dancers and makeup artists are incredibly talented. I’m lucky to work alongside them. The idea that talent is exclusively measured on how academic or intellectual you are is SO ridiculous. Snobbery and judgement not really my thing.”

Announced earlier last year, the elimination series will see ten contestants live and work together as they compete to win a contract assisting some of the world's biggest makeup artists.

Their work will be judged by none other than Val Garland , Global Make-Up Director for L’Oreal Paris, and Dominic Skinner, Global Senior Artist for MAC. Between them, they’ve worked with some of the biggest style icons, most high-profile fashion houses and respected beauty and lifestyle magazines.

“I’m SO very excited to be part of this brand new series, finding the next amazing talent of makeup artists,” says Val Garland. “What I’m looking for is skill, creativity, the ability to adapt in any given situation. I’m looking for someone who works well under pressure, could read the brief behind the brief, even if there is no brief! This person has to have an incredible attitude, be able to feel comfortable in any situation and deliver.”

It’s guaranteed to provide makeup inspo galore.

Read more: 6 things we’ve learned from legendary makeup artist Val Garland