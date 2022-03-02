Star favourite La Perla launches new summer scent

It’s a hugely successful Italian clothing company that specialises in one of the most gorgeous lingerie lines we’ve ever seen. But it seems we aren’t the only ones loving all things Le Perla lately. Starlet Beyonce was spotted at the 56th Grammy Awards in January, sporting an edgy cage vest by the popular brand during a performance of her hit single Drunk in Love, while Kim Kardashian and the stunning Mary Kate Olsen are also rumoured to be Perla fans.

And the back catalogue of A-list admirers doesn’t stop there. La Perla is championed by supermodel Cara Delevingne who appears in ad campaigns and models for the brand.

To embrace SS14, La Perla has launched a new and improved version of the 2012 Rosa fragrance; La Perla in Rosa Eau De Parfum. Irresitably fresh and seductively spontaneous, it mixes fruity top notes of mandarin and vibrant red currant with the delicate sweetness of orange blossoms and soft, powdery orris to bring you a fragrance that’s perfect for easy sunny days and lively summer nights.

As part of National Fragrance Week, GTG has teamed up with the iconic brand to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a bottle of the delicious new scent La Perla in Rosa Eau De Parfum, worth £49. For your chance to win this seductive summer scent, simply follow the link here .