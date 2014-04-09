Step into spring with the all-in-one makeup palette

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 April 2014
get-the-gloss-aerin-by-estee-lauder-kaleidolight-palette-1

The AERIN Kaleidolight palette will take you effortlessly into the new season without weighing down your makeup bag

For a multitude of makeup ideas to take you from spring to summer in an instant, look no further than the new Kaleidolight palette from AERIN, £40.

Bringing together the best elements of an eyeshadow palette, bronzer and subtle highlighter in one lightweight makeup set, it’s perfect for creating an understated natural look on the go.

From bronze and beige to pink and lavender, the five springtime shades can give you a quick sunkissed glow, add a delicate pop of lilac colour to eyes or wake up makeup-free skin.

A makeup multitasker that ticks all the beauty boxes on our checklists this spring - and it fits nicely in our handbags, too.

Available online at  www.esteelauder.co.uk


