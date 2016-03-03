Strike (rose) gold: meet the most beautiful makeup brushes you’ll ever own

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 March 2016
zoeva-brushes

Move over Zoolander, the new Rose Golden Luxury Makeup Brush Volume 3 set from ZOEVA redefines the meaning of ‘really really good looking’. Here’s why

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

They say that the best things come in threes: Toy Story, Destiny’s Child, cookies...and now that applies to makeup brushes  too if ZOEVA’s latest launch is anything to go by.

Dressed from head to toe in this season’s must-have hue of rose gold, the new Rose Golden Luxury Set Volume 3 gives anything on the Fashion Week runways a serious run for their money in the style stakes. Promising an equal dose of substance too though, the 8 piece collection contains an assortment of bristled beauties ideal for brushing up on your base control and eye makeup skills.

For face, look no further than the expertly angled Defined Buffer foundation brush, slim but sublime Face Paint Vegan, highlighting Luxe Face Focus, powder perfecting Luxe Fan and Concealer Buffer brushes. For eyes, the trio of the Luxe Crease, Luxe Smoky Shader and Wing Liner ensure everything from mastering the perfect feline flick to the most professional looking of smokey eyes are all achievable as long as you have these tools in tow.

Easy to handle, created using the softest of synthetic bristles and housed in the most elegant of grey and rose gold clutches, if you’re looking for an excuse to makeover your current haul of makeup brushes, we may have just found it. Three truly is the magic number.

ZOEVA Rose Golden Luxury Set Vol.3, £75.  Buy online .

