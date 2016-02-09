Strobe ‘n’ sculpt: meet strobing makeup’s new must-haves from Hourglass

Swipe, sculpt and strobe: that’s how easy Hourglass’ latest additions to its highly popular Ambient Lighting family make feigning a glow-on-the-go.

Making strobing simple, subtle and more wearable than ever, the Strobe Lighting Powders provide the perfect mixture of sheen and shimmer to fit the trend to a T - a lit-from-within iridescence that doesn’t look glittery nor, over-the-top.

Available in 4 shades, the collection suits a variety of different skin tones and undertones, with each providing a unique yet understated finish distinctly its own to create a radiance that makes skin look healthy and luminescent without appearing shiny. Shades include:

Incandescent Strobe Light: a brightening opalescent pearl powder;

Iridescent Strobe Light: a soft pink pearl powder;

Euphoric Strobe Light: a pearlescent beige powder;

Brilliant Strobe Light: a shimmering gold powder.

MORE GLOSS: The 15 best makeup brushes on the planet

To complement the range, a new dual-ended makeup tool has also been launched to help achieve a professional finish: the Ambient Strobe Light Sculptor. With an angled side to target high points of the face and a super soft flocked side to soften and blend, it’s proven to be just as multidimensional as the powder it accompanies. Both can be used wet or dry to build a more intense highlight where needed, thereby providing an added dose of versatility to suit either day or night.

They’ve proven to be two stand-out highlights in the collection in our books – the reviews are in and, as you can probably tell, they’re positively glowing.

Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder, £34. Buy online .

Hourglass Ambient Strobe Light Sculptor, £18. Buy online .

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .

For all the latest in beauty, sign up to our newsletter to stay in the loop.