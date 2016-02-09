Strobe ‘n’ sculpt: meet strobing makeup’s new must-haves from Hourglass

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 February 2016
hourglass-highlighting-compact

Hourglass's new Ambient Strobe Lighting Powders and Sculptor are a strobe of genius in our opinion. Here’s why

Swipe, sculpt and strobe: that’s how easy Hourglass’ latest additions to its highly popular Ambient Lighting family make feigning a glow-on-the-go.

Making strobing  simple, subtle and more wearable than ever, the Strobe Lighting Powders provide the perfect mixture of sheen and shimmer to fit the trend to a T - a lit-from-within iridescence that doesn’t look glittery nor, over-the-top.

Available in 4 shades, the collection suits a variety of different skin tones and undertones, with each providing a unique yet understated finish distinctly its own to create a radiance that makes skin look healthy and luminescent without appearing shiny. Shades include:

  • Incandescent Strobe Light: a brightening opalescent pearl powder;
  • Iridescent Strobe Light: a soft pink pearl powder;
  • Euphoric Strobe Light: a pearlescent beige powder;
  • Brilliant Strobe Light: a shimmering gold powder.

MORE GLOSS: The 15 best makeup brushes on the planet

To complement the range, a new dual-ended makeup tool has also been launched to help achieve a professional finish: the Ambient Strobe Light Sculptor. With an angled side to target high points of the face and a super soft flocked side to soften and blend, it’s proven to be just as multidimensional as the powder it accompanies. Both can be used wet or dry to build a more intense highlight where needed, thereby providing an added dose of versatility to suit either day or night.

They’ve proven to be two stand-out highlights in the collection in our books – the reviews are in and, as you can probably tell, they’re positively glowing.

Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder, £34.  Buy online .

Hourglass Ambient Strobe Light Sculptor, £18.  Buy online .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

For all the latest in beauty,  sign up to our newsletter to stay in the loop.


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More