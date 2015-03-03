Suki Waterhouse stars in saucy new Burberry campaign

3 March 2015
gtg-suki-burberry-listing-daily-gloss

The Brit beauty smoulders in her seventh Burberry campaign as the face of Burberry Kisses Lipsticks

Following Cara Delevingne’s nude Tom Ford images and Kendall Jenner’s provocative photoshoots of late, Suki Waterhouse is the latest model mogul to follow suit and star in her own risqué campaign.

With nothing but a Burberry scarf and a lick of lipstick to conceal her modesty, the Brit beauty stars alongside musician George Le Page (drummer in Of Empires) for the new Burberry Kisses campaign -  the brand’s most extensive range of lipsticks.

Shot by industry favourite Mario Testino, under the creative direction of Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey, the line includes up to 28 different lipstick shades from nudes to brights. With each shade having been directly inspired by tones from the brand’s ready to wear collections, it’s truly fashion-forward beauty.

MORE GLOSS: Inside Burberry Beauty: Our Interview with Wendy Rowe

Suki’s flawless finish for the campaign was created by Burberry Make-up Artistic Consultant, Wendy Rowe, who opted for radiant glowing skin with Burberry Kisses in Military Red, a signature shade from the new range.

Buildable, moisturising and lightweight, Burberry Kisses lipsticks are designed to feel like second skin on the lips."Burberry Kisses allow women to choose the end look they want from a barely there wash of color to deeper coverage," says Wendy. "The new collection includes our most extensive color palette to date."


