Suki Waterhouse unveiled as face of new Burberry Fresh Glow products

Already an international supermodel and actress, Suki Waterhouse can now add face of Burberry’s new Fresh Glow Fluid Foundation Fluid and Fresh Glow Compact to her CV. The 22-year-old, who led the model pack at the brand’s SS15 finale walk during London Fashion Week, looks radiant and flawless in the campaign and has left us eager to get our hand on the new products.

The Fresh Glow Fluid Foundation is Buberry’s first foundation that is targeted at delivering a healthy glow. Available in 14 shades, this base is crammed with rosehip, tea and lavender extract for seamless application; vitamins and moisturising extracts to pack the skin with hydration; and mirror-flat intense reflection pearls for a dewy finish.

Suki also models the brand’s new Fresh Glow Compact Foundation, a lightweight texture that provides natural and flawless coverage. To set it all off, Burberry have unveiled Nude Powder, their first ever powder. Weightless, soft and available in 6 shades, this talc-free formula leaves an even and smooth veil over the skin.