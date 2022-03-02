Suki Waterhouse unveiled as face of new Burberry Fresh Glow products

19 September 2014
Supermodel Suki Waterhouse fronts the stunning campaign for Burberry's new Fresh Glow foundation, compact and powder

Already an international supermodel and actress, Suki Waterhouse can now add face of Burberry’s new Fresh Glow Fluid Foundation Fluid and Fresh Glow Compact to her CV. The 22-year-old, who led the model pack at the brand’s SS15 finale walk during London Fashion Week, looks radiant and flawless in the campaign and has left us eager to get our hand on the new products.

The Fresh Glow Fluid Foundation is Buberry’s first foundation that is targeted at delivering a healthy glow. Available in 14 shades, this base is crammed with rosehip, tea and lavender extract for seamless application; vitamins and moisturising extracts to pack the skin with hydration; and mirror-flat intense reflection pearls for a dewy finish.

Suki also models the brand’s new Fresh Glow Compact Foundation, a lightweight texture that provides natural and flawless coverage. To set it all off, Burberry have unveiled Nude Powder, their first ever powder. Weightless, soft and available in 6 shades, this talc-free formula leaves an even and smooth veil over the skin.

From the looks of Suki’s stunning images, they definitely seem to work. And what’s even better – all three products are available from the end of September, meaning we won’t have to wait long until we can achieve flawless supermodel-worthy skin…


Explore More