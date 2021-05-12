26 reasons to get excited about makeup again

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. With normality just around the corner, our diaries are filling up with more occasions to get glammed up and we're using it as an excuse to stock up on new makeup. From limited-edition summer drops to relaunches of classic formulas, these are the best new makeup buys to add to your beauty stash. For cheeks Dior Forever Natural Bronze, £40

The powder inside this luxe padded compact is every bit as glam as the packaging, giving a sunkissed glow in just one sweep, even if you are staying in the UK this summer. It comes in eight shades (from Fair Bronze to Deep Bronze) to light up all skin tones, recreating the caress of the sun. Buy now Jane Iredale Glow Time Highlighter Stick, £32

Available in three creamy shades (gold sheen Eclipse, iridescent Champagne Solstice and pearlescent pink Cosmos) this easy-to-use stick glides on to the skin with no pulling, leaving a radiant sheen in its wake. It's perfect for on the go touch ups and isn't at all glittery for a grown-up glow. Buy now Diego Dalla Palma Blossom Tulle Blush Palette, £32.50

Part of Italian makeup brand Diego Dalla Palm's spring-summer 2021 collection and inspired by the elegance of ballerinas, this three-shade blush includes pink and peachy tones for a pretty, fresh-faced look. Pair with summer florals for the perfect picnic vibe Buy now & Other Stories Face & Body Dew, £27 for 50ml

This creamy liquid highlighter has a lustrous, light-reflecting sheen that you can dab along the high points of your face (and collarbones) or mix with your foundation or moisturiser for an all over luminosity. It has niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in the mix too so is skin-loving as well. Buy now Bobbi Brown Glowing Pink Collection Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow, £36.50

You can't go wrong with a Bobbi Brown highlighter and this one is extra special as it's housed in a pretty pink case as part of the limited edition Glowing Pink collection. It gives a natural, watery glow. Think dolphin skin but more mature. Buy now Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love In A Palette, £55

Available in two shades, Pretty Blushed Beauty and Glowing Beauty, this includes three eyeshadows, a bronzer, a highlighter, a blush and a face powder – everything you need for a pretty, flushed look. Buy now Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick, £58

VB's first bronzer landed this month available in five different shades. Each compact has two tones which you can use solo or swirl them together for a custom shade. The packaging is refillable and the powder blends seamlessly so there's no chance of looking overdone. Buy now Sculpted by Aimee Cream Luxe Blush, £16

This cream blush gives a dewy flush to your cheeks in pretty Pink Supreme and matte Peach Pop. Buy now Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream, £43

Dropping on June 4, Chanel has created a darker shade of its iconic cream bronzer. Deep Bronze is considerably darker than the original shade, creating a glow for dark skin tones. Until the new shade arrives, we've linked to the original which is one of our favourites and suits light to medium and olive skin tones. Buy now Iconic London Sheer Bronze, £18

Creators of one of the most-loved liquid illuminators of all time, Iconic London has created its first liquid bronzer for a sheer, dewy glow. It comes in six shades and has a soft-focus finish for a flawless look. Buy now For lips L'Oreal Paris X Elie Saab Color Riche Lipstick, £7.95

Available in four exclusive new shades as part of L'Oreal's colab with designer Elie Saab, these are almost too pretty to use. The embossed bullet mirrors the embroidery of a couture gown and they give intense, moisturising colour pay off. Buy now Illamasqua Hydra Lip Tint, £20

Don't be alarmed by the colours; when you apply this the bold shades blend seamlessly together for a wearable hue. It's packed with nourishing oils to be ultra-conditoning and feels weightless on the lips. Buy now Zara Ultimatte Matte Lipstick, £11.99

This hybrid lip formula merges the best bits of balms, lip oils, glosses and tints for a nourishing formula that hydrates and softens giving shine without stickiness. It comes in six translucent colours, ranging from soft nudes to vibrant reds. Buy now Gucci Crayon Contour Des Lèvres Lip Liner, £24

Keep your lipstick firmly in place with Gucci's weatherproof lip liner. It's soft and bendable and helps naturally enhance your lips for a fuller pout. It glides on the skin so you can keep it ultra-precise. Buy now For eyes Suqqu Signature Color Eyes in 103 Amaoto, £48

Part of Suqqu's pre-summer collection, this pleasingly weighty eyeshadow palette is inspired by gardens after rain (you know, that heavy, dewy feeling?) with intense mauve hues and sparkling lilac shimmers. It gives intense colour payoff, perfect for evenings spent outside. Buy now Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Azur The Summer Look Palette, £45

It's not summer without buying something from Estee Lauder's Bronze Goddess collection. This year we're plumping for this eight-strong shadow palette with its combo of matte and shimmer finishes. There's a highlighter in there too, to illuminate and add glamour. Buy now Code8 Arch Realist Brow Defining Pencil, £22

MUA Caroline Barnes used this in the speedy makeup tutorial she filmed for us , saying she loves it because it's soft and powdery, with no greasy, hard finish. "It enables me to build my sparse, gappy brows without making them look too heavy," she said. Buy now Avon Unlimited Instant Lift Mascara, £7

This mascara has been causing a stir on TikTok, with over 3.6billion views on its LiftLockPop hashtag. It lifts even the most stubborn of straight lashes, with a curved brush that leaves no lash uncoated.

Created in collaboration with digital creator Avani (who has 17 million Instagram followers) this palette is for people who want to go all out with their makeup, featuring 30 vivid shades. Buy now Nars Summer Solstice Eyeshadow Palette, £45

This is summer in a palette; the nine sultry hues come together to create a sunset array of colours that look intense with just one swipe. We love metallic ruby shade Indian Wells best. Buy now Bases Vieve Skin Dew, £19

Every beauty editor on Instagram is talking about this right now and for good reason. It's high shine for a wet look that leaves a reflective gold sheen on the skin. "I wanted to create a multi-tasking glow product that could deliver the look of glossy skin for that almost supernatural, yet beautifully radiant complexion in an instant,” founder and MUA Jamie Genevieve said of the link. Jamie wears over her whole face on oherwise bare skin for an instant glow boost , but it can be used as a highlighter if you prefer. Buy now MAC Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, £27

A favourite in beauty oracle Sali Hughes' makeup routine, this iconic foundation has recently relaunched in 30 shades (more than double the previous offering). The formula hasn't changed; it still gives a light coverage but layers if you want to build it up. Buy now Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener, £18

Available in 16 shades this under eye brightener hydrates, brightens and blurs the under-eye areas for a no-makeup makeup look. It has a serum texture the melts into the skin with no heaviness. It's crease-free too so lasts long into the night. Buy now Uoma Beauty Say What?! Foundation, £29.50

Newly launched on Boots, Uoma's foundation comes in 51 shades and gives long-wear yet lightweight coverage with a blurring finish that masks imperfections. Buy now Dolce and Gabbana Beauty Millennial Skin Tinted Moisturiser SPF30, £38