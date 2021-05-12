26 reasons to get excited about makeup again

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission.
With normality just around the corner, our diaries are filling up with more occasions to get glammed up and we're using it as an excuse to stock up on new makeup. From limited-edition summer drops to relaunches of classic formulas, these are the best new makeup buys to add to your beauty stash.
For cheeks
The powder inside this luxe padded compact is every bit as glam as the packaging, giving a sunkissed glow in just one sweep, even if you are staying in the UK this summer. It comes in eight shades (from Fair Bronze to Deep Bronze) to light up all skin tones, recreating the caress of the sun.
Available in three creamy shades (gold sheen Eclipse, iridescent Champagne Solstice and pearlescent pink Cosmos) this easy-to-use stick glides on to the skin with no pulling, leaving a radiant sheen in its wake. It's perfect for on the go touch ups and isn't at all glittery for a grown-up glow.
Part of Italian makeup brand Diego Dalla Palm's spring-summer 2021 collection and inspired by the elegance of ballerinas, this three-shade blush includes pink and peachy tones for a pretty, fresh-faced look. Pair with summer florals for the perfect picnic vibe
This creamy liquid highlighter has a lustrous, light-reflecting sheen that you can dab along the high points of your face (and collarbones) or mix with your foundation or moisturiser for an all over luminosity. It has niacinamide and hyaluronic acid in the mix too so is skin-loving as well.
You can't go wrong with a Bobbi Brown highlighter and this one is extra special as it's housed in a pretty pink case as part of the limited edition Glowing Pink collection. It gives a natural, watery glow. Think dolphin skin but more mature.
Available in two shades, Pretty Blushed Beauty and Glowing Beauty, this includes three eyeshadows, a bronzer, a highlighter, a blush and a face powder – everything you need for a pretty, flushed look.
VB's first bronzer landed this month available in five different shades. Each compact has two tones which you can use solo or swirl them together for a custom shade. The packaging is refillable and the powder blends seamlessly so there's no chance of looking overdone.
This cream blush gives a dewy flush to your cheeks in pretty Pink Supreme and matte Peach Pop.
Dropping on June 4, Chanel has created a darker shade of its iconic cream bronzer. Deep Bronze is considerably darker than the original shade, creating a glow for dark skin tones. Until the new shade arrives, we've linked to the original which is one of our favourites and suits light to medium and olive skin tones.
Creators of one of the most-loved liquid illuminators of all time, Iconic London has created its first liquid bronzer for a sheer, dewy glow. It comes in six shades and has a soft-focus finish for a flawless look.
For lips
Available in four exclusive new shades as part of L'Oreal's colab with designer Elie Saab, these are almost too pretty to use. The embossed bullet mirrors the embroidery of a couture gown and they give intense, moisturising colour pay off.
Don't be alarmed by the colours; when you apply this the bold shades blend seamlessly together for a wearable hue. It's packed with nourishing oils to be ultra-conditoning and feels weightless on the lips.
Beauty lovers went wild for the news of Zara's first full makeup collection and this was a firm favourite, with MUA Lisa Potter Dixon comparing it to Chanel's Baume Essentiel , £35. "The lipstick feels gorgeous," she told her followers. "It’s matte but it’s not drying. The formulations are so creamy."
This hybrid lip formula merges the best bits of balms, lip oils, glosses and tints for a nourishing formula that hydrates and softens giving shine without stickiness. It comes in six translucent colours, ranging from soft nudes to vibrant reds.
Keep your lipstick firmly in place with Gucci's weatherproof lip liner. It's soft and bendable and helps naturally enhance your lips for a fuller pout. It glides on the skin so you can keep it ultra-precise.
For eyes
Part of Suqqu's pre-summer collection, this pleasingly weighty eyeshadow palette is inspired by gardens after rain (you know, that heavy, dewy feeling?) with intense mauve hues and sparkling lilac shimmers. It gives intense colour payoff, perfect for evenings spent outside.
It's not summer without buying something from Estee Lauder's Bronze Goddess collection. This year we're plumping for this eight-strong shadow palette with its combo of matte and shimmer finishes. There's a highlighter in there too, to illuminate and add glamour.
MUA Caroline Barnes used this in the speedy makeup tutorial she filmed for us , saying she loves it because it's soft and powdery, with no greasy, hard finish. "It enables me to build my sparse, gappy brows without making them look too heavy," she said.
This mascara has been causing a stir on TikTok, with over 3.6billion views on its LiftLockPop hashtag. It lifts even the most stubborn of straight lashes, with a curved brush that leaves no lash uncoated.
Created in collaboration with digital creator Avani (who has 17 million Instagram followers) this palette is for people who want to go all out with their makeup, featuring 30 vivid shades.
This is summer in a palette; the nine sultry hues come together to create a sunset array of colours that look intense with just one swipe. We love metallic ruby shade Indian Wells best.
Bases
Every beauty editor on Instagram is talking about this right now and for good reason. It's high shine for a wet look that leaves a reflective gold sheen on the skin. "I wanted to create a multi-tasking glow product that could deliver the look of glossy skin for that almost supernatural, yet beautifully radiant complexion in an instant,” founder and MUA Jamie Genevieve said of the link. Jamie wears over her whole face on oherwise bare skin for an instant glow boost , but it can be used as a highlighter if you prefer.
A favourite in beauty oracle Sali Hughes' makeup routine, this iconic foundation has recently relaunched in 30 shades (more than double the previous offering). The formula hasn't changed; it still gives a light coverage but layers if you want to build it up.
Available in 16 shades this under eye brightener hydrates, brightens and blurs the under-eye areas for a no-makeup makeup look. It has a serum texture the melts into the skin with no heaviness. It's crease-free too so lasts long into the night.
Newly launched on Boots, Uoma's foundation comes in 51 shades and gives long-wear yet lightweight coverage with a blurring finish that masks imperfections.
This newly revamped radiance-giving skin tint delivers the same natural glow as the original formula but now has an extended shade range (15) and the addition of D&G's Mediterranean Glow Complex, which plumps and softens the skin.
