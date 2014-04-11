Summer beauty, nailed

11 April 2014
get-the-gloss-nails-inc-spring-summer-collection-1

Inspired by the spring/summer catwalk collections, these latest shades from Nails Inc are the perfect way to update your new season look

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

The dark and dreary days of winter are finally lifting (slowly) so it’s time to start injecting a little fun and frivolity back into your look. These new pretty polishes from Nails Inc are just the ticket.

Inspired by the punchy brights and pastels that featured heavily on the spring/summer catwalks, Nails Inc has created this cute and compact pack of six nail polishes. From soft nudes and pales blues to glossy peaches and neon pinks, there’s a whole host of shades to complement any outfit or style. As an added bonus, their pint-sized shape makes them perfect to pop in your clutch and grab a mani on the move!

Nails Inc Spring Summer Collection, £22.00. Buy online at  www.nailsinc.com


