Summer beauty, nailed

The dark and dreary days of winter are finally lifting (slowly) so it’s time to start injecting a little fun and frivolity back into your look. These new pretty polishes from Nails Inc are just the ticket.

Inspired by the punchy brights and pastels that featured heavily on the spring/summer catwalks, Nails Inc has created this cute and compact pack of six nail polishes. From soft nudes and pales blues to glossy peaches and neon pinks, there’s a whole host of shades to complement any outfit or style. As an added bonus, their pint-sized shape makes them perfect to pop in your clutch and grab a mani on the move!

Nails Inc Spring Summer Collection, £22.00. Buy online at www.nailsinc.com