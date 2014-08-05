1 / 9

Summer Beauty Trend Alert: Orange Is the New Black

It seems this summer, orange is the new black in more ways than one.

Bright orange lips were spotted all over the SS14 runways , most notably at DKNY, Prabal Gurung and Rag & Bone. However, this vibrant shade need not be reserved for the more beauty brave among us, as it can equally be pared down for a sheer wash of colour on eyes (circa Etro SS14) and cheeks too. A colour that suits both pale and dark skin tones alike and any occasion, it’s time to dig out those apricots, tangerines and corals deemed too intense to pull off before, because the future’s bright. In fact the future’s (yep, you’ve guessed it), orange.

