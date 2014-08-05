Beauty trend alert: Orange is the new black

It seems this summer, orange is the new black in more ways than one.

Bright orange lips were spotted all over the SS14 runways , most notably at DKNY, Prabal Gurung and Rag & Bone. However, this vibrant shade need not be reserved for the more beauty brave among us, as it can equally be pared down for a sheer wash of colour on eyes (circa Etro SS14) and cheeks too. A colour that suits both pale and dark skin tones  alike and any occasion, it’s time to dig out those apricots, tangerines and corals deemed too intense to pull off before, because the future’s bright. In fact the future’s (yep, you’ve guessed it), orange.

Click through our gallery to see our pick of the best makeup and beauty products around for taking the orange trend by storm.

Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Heftiest Hibiscus

Better than a lip balm, but more moisturising than a lipstick, this richer version of the classic Chubby Stick provides a super shot of high octane colour that suits any skin tone. With a deliciously soft texture that’s buildable and easy to apply, we particularly love the fact that you don’t need a sharpener and its ability to line and fill lips in one fell swoop.

£17.  buy online .

Dolce & Gabbana Smooth Eye Colour Quad in Tangier

For the perfect summer smokey eye, ditch the browns and blacks for something a little fresher courtesy of this sheer and beautiful quad of subtle colours. The ideal mixture of light and dark to warm up any skin tone, it provides a more wearable option for channelling the orange trend while also adding depth and variety to a golden summer tan too.

£39.  buy online .

Burberry Lip Glow Balm in Orange Poppy

Sheer, nourishing and, let’s be honest, pretty darn hot to look at too, this lip balm/lipstick hybrid has fast become our daytime lip colour of choice. Enriched with lavender, rosehip and tea extracts in addition to a combination of oils and protective waxes to hydrate and soften, it provides a much needed remedy to parched lips that doesn’t compromise on colour. We love.

£23.  buy online .

Tory Burch Eau De Parfum

Light, refreshing and delicately feminine, this sophisticated floral perfume is the ideal choice to accompany those lazy, hazy summer days that we’ve been waiting all year for. Notes of peony and tuberose, grapefruit, neroli and vetiver combine for a wonderfully uplifting scent with a polished edge to instantly lift mood  and spirit come sun or showers. You’d honestly be hard-pressed to find someone who wouldn’t like it – a rare find indeed.

From £42.  buy online .

NARS Blush in Taj Mahal

If the thought of orange blusher brings to mind an army of oompa loompas, fear not as this new season beauty essential is a game-changer in every sense of the word. One of the best blushers on the block, it can be as bold or understated as you want it to be and instantly brightens any complexion (particularly those with warmer undertones), for a youthful, natural, on-trend finish that will have you taking double takes at your reflection all day long.

£22.50.  buy online

By Terry Tint To Lip in Beach Game

Kiss-proof, sweatproof and meltproof , this intelligently formulated lip tint may have the feel of water, but it has the staying power of a supremely bulletproof stain. Non-drying and refreshing, it’ll come as a welcome distraction on the hottest of summer days thanks to its cocktail of antioxidant and lip plumping ingredients. A dream to apply, simple shake, swipe and go for one of the easiest and most effortless ways to go orange in the beauty stakes this summer.

£22.  buy online .

Essie Nail Polish in Roarrrrange

Other than having simply one of the best summer nail polish names of the moment, it's unlikely that you'd be able to find a nail colour that would make both fingers and toes look more sublime. Although part of the new Summer Collection, we wouldn’t blame you if you carried on wearing it well into the autumn months too. We certainly will be.

£7.99.  buy online .

Illamasqua Matte Lip Liquid in Exotic

Whether you’re heading to Ibiza  or heading to a festival , get in touch with your inner raver with a little help from this electric lip gloss. We particularly love its slick brush applicator to ensure expert precision every time, whether you find yourself under moonlight or strobe light this summer.

£18.50.  buy online .

