Inside super facialist Shani Darden’s beauty stash

If you were to look inside the address books of the A-list in the lead up to awards season, there’s one name you’d frequently come across - aesthetician and legendary facialist Shani Darden, whose results-driven approach and penchant for simple yet effective solutions have garnered her a cult celebrity following.

It’s not just her services that are in high demand though, but also her skincare line. Her Resurface Retinol Reform serum always sells out and counts stars such as Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as loyal fans.

When it comes to glowing skin, Shani has the magic touch - but what products does she use to fight the signs of tiredness and slow down the ageing process? She's all about 'less is more' she tells us, when it comes both her makeup and skincare regimes, with the emphasis being placed on quality of ingredients rather than quantity of products. We caught up with her to find out more about her beauty stash essentials.