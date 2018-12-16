Inside super facialist Shani Darden’s beauty stash

If you were to look inside the address books of the A-list in the lead up to awards season, there’s one name you’d frequently come across - aesthetician and legendary facialist Shani Darden, whose results-driven approach and penchant for simple yet effective solutions have garnered her a cult celebrity following.
It’s not just her services that are in high demand though, but also her skincare line. Her Resurface Retinol Reform serum always sells out and counts stars such as Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as loyal fans.
When it comes to glowing skin, Shani has the magic touch - but what products does she use to fight the signs of tiredness and slow down the ageing process? She's all about 'less is more' she tells us, when it comes both her makeup and skincare regimes, with the emphasis being placed on quality of ingredients rather than quantity of products. We caught up with her to find out more about her beauty stash essentials.
This is a staple for me because it goes with everything and takes any makeup look to the next level.
Buy now
Lumity is an anti-ageing supplement that contains a tonne of vitamins, minerals and amino acids that keep your skin, body, and nails healthy and strong. I'm obsessed with it!
It’s amazing because I can trust that I'm getting the nutrients I need to keep my skin supple and healthy from the inside out. It also boosts your immune system and reduces fatigue, which helps keep me energised for the working day and then running after my two girls!
Buy now
This is the first product that I created; it's amazing for acne and wrinkle prevention because it speeds up the cellular turnover process. It boosts collagen in the skin, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and minimises pigmentation too.
Buy now
I might be a little biased, but I can't get enough of my three new products! My cleanser cleans every pore without stripping the skin, the toner regulates oil production and protects the skin's elasticity, and the moisturiser is perfect for plumping up the skin with lightweight hydration.
Buy them here . International shipping available (costs apply).
This concealer gives great coverage without looking cakey.
Buy now
I only wear this if I'm going out; it makes my skin glowy and radiant.
Buy now
Speaking of glow, I love to use this Becca highlighter as a blush for a slight sheen and a wash of colour.
Buy now
This mask calms inflammation, stimulates collagen production, kills acne-causing bacteria, and promotes circulation in the skin. Need I say more?
Buy now
I like to add a little volume to my hair with this texturizing spray for that natural, tousled look.
Buy now
My most important rule of skincare is to use sunscreen every single day. I love this one because it’s lightly hydrating but won’t clog your pores!
Buy now
Follow Shani on Twitter and Instagram .
Shani is an ambassador for Lumity.
Read more: A pro’s guide to refreshing your makeup after a long day.