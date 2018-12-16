Inside super facialist Shani Darden’s beauty stash

Ayesha Muttucumaru 16 December 2018
sharni-darden

She’s considered the secret behind some of Hollywood’s most beautiful faces (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Suki Waterhouse and Chrissy Teigen to name but a few), but what are the products she personally swears by? We caught up with her to find out

If you were to look inside the address books of the A-list in the lead up to awards season, there’s one name you’d frequently come across - aesthetician and legendary facialist Shani Darden, whose results-driven approach and penchant for simple yet effective solutions have garnered her a cult celebrity following.

It’s not just her services that are in high demand though, but also her skincare line. Her Resurface Retinol Reform serum  always sells out and counts stars such as Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as loyal fans.

When it comes to glowing skin, Shani has the magic touch - but what products does she use to fight the signs of tiredness and slow down the ageing process? She's all about 'less is more' she tells us, when it comes both her makeup and skincare regimes, with the emphasis being placed on quality of ingredients rather than quantity of products. We caught up with her to find out more about her beauty stash essentials.

My favourite products

Chanel Gloss Volume Plumping Lip Gloss, £28

This is a staple for me because it goes with everything and takes any makeup look to the next level.

Buy now

Lumity, £90

Lumity is an anti-ageing supplement that contains a tonne of vitamins, minerals and amino acids that keep your skin, body, and nails healthy and strong. I'm obsessed with it!

It’s amazing because I can trust that I'm getting the nutrients I need to keep my skin supple and healthy from the inside out. It also boosts your immune system and reduces fatigue, which helps keep me energised for the working day and then running after my two girls!

Buy now

Resurface Retinol Reform, £199

This is the first product that I created; it's amazing for acne and wrinkle prevention because it speeds up the cellular turnover process. It boosts collagen in the skin, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and minimises pigmentation too.

Buy now

Shani Darden Daily Cleansing Serum, $38, Daily Toning Essence, $52, and Daily Oil-Free Moisturizer, $42

I might be a little biased, but I can't get enough of my three new products! My cleanser cleans every pore without stripping the skin, the toner regulates oil production and protects the skin's elasticity, and the moisturiser is perfect for plumping up the skin with lightweight hydration.

Buy them here . International shipping available (costs apply).

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, £23

This concealer gives great coverage without looking cakey.

Buy now

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, £34

I only wear this if I'm going out; it makes my skin glowy and radiant.

Buy now

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Rose Gold, £30

Speaking of glow, I love to use this Becca highlighter as a blush for a slight sheen and a wash of colour.

Buy now

Déesse LED Mask, £319.99

This mask calms inflammation, stimulates collagen production, kills acne-causing bacteria, and promotes circulation in the skin. Need I say more?

Buy now

Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray, £10

I like to add a little volume to my hair with this texturizing spray for that natural, tousled look.

Buy now

Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen, £18

My most important rule of skincare is to use sunscreen every single day. I love this one because it’s lightly hydrating but won’t clog your pores!

Buy now

Follow Shani on  Twitter  and  Instagram .

Shani is an ambassador for Lumity.

Read more: A pro’s guide to refreshing your makeup after a long day.


