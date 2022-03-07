Superskin: mastering makeup that looks like skincare

It all began with the BB cream (although tinted moisturiser held up the fort for a very long time pre BB); skincare/makeup hybrids broke through the flat foundations and heavy day creams to synchronise both our beauty and makeup regimes, in theory lightening the load on our wallets, bathrooms shelves and vitally, faces, for the foreseeable future. Except, it turned out that some BBs could look as patchy and mismatched as their cosmetic counterparts; if you weren’t a ‘universal’ beige, you went to the back of the line and waited patiently and politely (no pushing) for product development. Plus, if you’re truly honest, did your first BB buy really replace your beloved serum, moisturiser, primer, sunscreen and usual coverage of choice? You’re almost certainly one of the fortunate few if it ticked all of your ‘treat and beautify’ boxes.

Not to put a downer on the birth of the BB; the concept was cutting edge, but the execution sometimes left us feeling and appearing a little lacklustre. Luckily, the beauty industry has had its head down working on more seamless skincare/ makeup fusions, and the latest crop of face flatterers are capable of achieving catwalk worthy radiance and rawness without the telltale tidemarks or compromise on effective skincare ingredients. In fact, the emphasis falls more heavily on the ‘skincare’ side, which suits SS16’s aesthetic perfectly, as the experts at MAC confirm:

“Skin quality is at the core of contemporary “no makeup makeup.”

Just as ‘strong not skinny’ has become our body image aim, so healthy, ‘real’ looking skin is at the forefront of our beauty ideals. A little shine, redness and pigmentation doesn’t bother us too much, as long as our skin is smooth, refined and generally glowing. These days, thankfully, that’s not quite such a tall order. The following makeup mimics the effect of nourishing skincare, rather than corrective base layers. Some are infused with ‘skin-proving’ components, others take luminosity, bespoke coverage and skin texture to another level. All hail the facial fakers…

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a primer oil…

If you’re a facial oil fan, you’ll know the instant beam that a good going over with a drop or two of hydrating elixir can bring. If you’re tired, under the weather or flaky of face, give it a go and you’re unlikely to go back to your bog standard cold cream. But do you start your day with an oil? Many of us might fret about fry-up levels of grease, especially when you throw makeup into the mix, but Smashbox have gone and done it and designed a lightweight, plant extract packed oil that preps your skin for the day ahead, both enhancing the appearance and addressing the condition of your canvas. I haven’t got my hands on this one yet, but given that the likes of makeup artist Arabella Preston rave about the transformative ‘prep’ effects of a luscious oil (Arabella has even gone on to create her own line of facial oils ), the ‘50% primer, 50% oil’ Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Oil , £28, holds a lot of vitamin enriched promise. You might want to consider layering it under one of these…