Book your ticket for your personalised SUQQU experience exclusively at Selfridges Oxford Street

Want to get up close and personal with one of your favourite J-beauty brands? This autumn SUQQU is hosting six weeks of makeup masterclasses exclusively at Selfridges Oxford Street, giving you the chance to find out more about the brand’s bestselling products and try them for yourself, with pro tips and tricks from its finest beauty experts.
Massages, makeup masterclasses and an impressive goody bag await. Here’s why London beauty fans won’t want to miss out on SUQQU’s exclusive event
What’s on?
Taking place from Sunday 15th September - Monday 28th October 2019 at the iconic department store on London’s busiest street for shoppers, the beauty bonanza is not to be missed - and with limited spaces available, the ticketed event is sure to sell out fast.
Your one-hour experience will give you an insider’s look at the best-loved beauty brand, starting with a relaxing and tightening GANKIN massage (the brand’s signature pre-makeup facial massage technique) using the award-winning massage cream.
Next you’ll be treated to a personalised mini masterclass on how to perfect your complexion using SUQQU’s award-winning foundation, as well as brow mapping and much, much more.
Every masterclass includes an exclusive goody bag to take home which is worth the cost of the ticket - plus, the ticket is redeemable against purchases on the day so you’re quids in and can stock up your beauty stash. Best of all, you’ll also receive a voucher for a complimentary GANKIN massage next time you visit the Selfridges counter. What’s not to love?
Why Suqqu?
Revered by leading makeup artists and beauty editors alike, SUQQU’s makeup and skincare marries sophisticated formulas with groundbreaking innovation, having originated behind the scenes on Japan’s top film sets.
Today it’s stocked on the shelves of Selfridges, Fenwick of Bond Street and Harrods and is known for its bestselling, award-winning cream foundations, state-of-the-art makeup brushes and cosmetics that look as good close up as they do on the silver screen.
The event details
When: Sunday 15th September - Monday 28th October 2019
Time: 11am-7pm
Where: Selfridges, Oxford Street, London
Price: Tickets are £60 (redeemable against purchase)
One-hour masterclass experience: Tickets are redeemable against SUQQU purchases on the day and include an exclusive SUQQU goody bag.
Your personalised facial and masterclass will include:
- Signature GANKIN facial
- Foundation match & perfect complexion masterclass
- Personalised brow mapping
- Exclusive goody bag including a GANKIN facial voucher
Click here to book your ticket before they sell out!
Terms & Conditions
Limited classes available, booking essential. Booking fee redeemable at the SUQQU counter on SUQQU purchases on the day of appointment only. No cash alternative or alternate gift. Please contact SUQQU at least 24 hours prior to your appointment for cancellations or changes or you may be charged for the time reserved.