Book your ticket for your personalised SUQQU experience exclusively at Selfridges Oxford Street

Want to get up close and personal with one of your favourite J-beauty brands? This autumn SUQQU is hosting six weeks of makeup masterclasses exclusively at Selfridges Oxford Street, giving you the chance to find out more about the brand’s bestselling products and try them for yourself, with pro tips and tricks from its finest beauty experts.

What’s on?

Taking place from Sunday 15th September - Monday 28th October 2019 at the iconic department store on London’s busiest street for shoppers, the beauty bonanza is not to be missed - and with limited spaces available, the ticketed event is sure to sell out fast.

Your one-hour experience will give you an insider’s look at the best-loved beauty brand, starting with a relaxing and tightening GANKIN massage (the brand’s signature pre-makeup facial massage technique) using the award-winning massage cream.

Next you’ll be treated to a personalised mini masterclass on how to perfect your complexion using SUQQU’s award-winning foundation, as well as brow mapping and much, much more.

Every masterclass includes an exclusive goody bag to take home which is worth the cost of the ticket - plus, the ticket is redeemable against purchases on the day so you’re quids in and can stock up your beauty stash. Best of all, you’ll also receive a voucher for a complimentary GANKIN massage next time you visit the Selfridges counter. What’s not to love?