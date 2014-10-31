The 10 best A/W lipsticks
As the days get darker, it’s time for us to pack up our coral and fuchsia lipsticks and reach for deep plums, rich berries and dark reds. We’ve searched far and wide for the best autumnal shades that not only look pretty on different skin tones, but are also hydrating, long-lasting and smudge-proof. Here’s the 10 that stood out from the crowd…
Chanel Rouge Coco in Mademoiselle, £25
Tucked away in the brand's timeless black and gold packaging, this Chanel Rouge Coco lipstick is soft, creamy and incredibly hydrating. Developed with a special Hydratender complex, this lipstick has been designed to deliver moisture for 8 hours, saving you from constant touch ups and cracked lips. Our favourite shade, Mademoiselle, is a gorgeous medium pink with brown undertones - the perfect darker nude for Medium to Dark skin tones.
Topshop Lips in Depth, £8
We admit we were slightly scared of this Topshop lipstick’s almost-black appearance when we first saw it but once it’s applied, you’ll fall in love with its gorgeous deep purple shade. Depth delivers a velvet-like matte finish, which also looks beautiful when partnered with a shiny gloss, and creates the perfect dramatic appearance that looks striking against lighter skin tones. Its texture is surprisingly moisturising and only requires a slight top-up during the day - not bad considering its purse-friendly price tag.
Charlotte Tilbury Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in Glastonberry, £23
If you’re on the search for the perfect berry lipstick, look no further than Charlotte Tilbury’s dreamy Glastonberry. The most gorgeous berry shade we’ve ever seen, this lipstick is part of Charlotte’s new Matte Revolution collection and has become a firm staple in our makeup bags. Delivered in her gorgeous signature rose gold packaging, this flat-tipped lipstick delivers rich and intense coverage that’s perfect for when you’re looking to make a statement.
Maybelline Superstay 14hr lipstick in Lasting Chestnut, £6.99
If the name isn’t autumnal enough, its shade most certainly is. A gorgeous soft brown with subtle peach undertones, this natural-looking lipstick suits light to medium skin tones. What won us over is its lightweight factor, despite its ability to last 14 hours. Even though it has a lengthy staying power, it doesn’t dry out your lips, even in blistering cold weather. Great benefits and an even better price; we strongly recommend snapping this up to see you through the winter time.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Marlene, £24
Packaged in a handy magnetic tube, NARS’ Audacious Lipstick in Marlene is a beautiful orange-red with warm undertones. It has an incredibly rich and luxurious creamy formula that applies slightly thick, so we’d recommend building on your look with this one to avoid issues with feathering. The orange-based warmth in this shade makes it perfect for olive skintones.
MAC Lipstick in Chili, £15.50
It might not be as popular as MAC’s famous Russian Red and Ruby Woo, but we’re championing this gorgeous lipstick shade, Chili, for the winter time. Chili is a vibrant red with burnt orange undertones that’s flattering for everyone. Its highly pigmented texture swipes on to the lips for a lovely matte finish that doesn’t bleed, though we’d recommend pairing it up with a lip liner to make it last longer. Its name suits its warm tones and can easily be built upon to take you from subtly chic to full on glamour.
Lipstick Queen Silver Screen in Stella, £35
A stunning part of Lipstick Queen’s Silver Screen collection, Stella! is a vibrant purple with subtle glimmers of turquoise. When applied, it delivers a glossy wet-look finish, thanks to Pomegranate Sterols included in the formula, and moisturises the lips, making them appear smooth and hydrated. While the shade looks slightly daring, it’s a very wearable colour once worn and looks particularly striking against darker skin tones.
Rimmel Lasting Finish Matte by Kate Moss in 107, £5.49
When Kate Moss partnered with Rimmel to create four gorgeous Lasting Finish Matte lipsticks, we rushed to the high street to stock up. Our favourite for this cold season is 107, a striking deep red-berry shade with cool undertones. Its soft texture sits comfortably on the lips and delivers a velvety-matte finish that stays put all day long. Thanks to its highly pigmented formula, a dramatic look doesn’t require many swipes - meaning your penny truly stretches with this budget wonder product.
Sisley Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick in Rose Cashmere, £34
Developed to provide comfort, as well as highly pigmented coverage, Sisley’s Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick in Rose Cashmere is soft, moisturising and clean. This lipstick has been specifically designed to allow precise application with its slanting spiraled bullet and its rich texture doesn’t feather. Each swipe delivers an opaque rosey-nude that compliments light, olive and medium skin tones. While it takes slightly longer to dry, its pay off and staying power is well worth the wait.
Bobbi Brown Creamy Matte Lip Colour in Latte, £19.50
When Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Matte Lip Colours were launched, they quickly earned a favourable reputation within the beauty world. Creamy, hydrating and surprising lightweight, these lipsticks swipe on to the lips with ease and deliver a beautiful matte finish. This Autumn, we’re finding ourselves constantly reaching for Latte (its name may have slightly influenced our decision), a warm pink beige shade that’s the perfect classic nude for olive and medium skin tones.
