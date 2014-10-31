The 10 best A/W lipsticks

5 / 11

Maybelline Superstay 14hr lipstick in Lasting Chestnut, £6.99

If the name isn’t autumnal enough, its shade most certainly is. A gorgeous soft brown with subtle peach undertones, this natural-looking lipstick suits light to medium skin tones. What won us over is its lightweight factor, despite its ability to last 14 hours. Even though it has a lengthy staying power, it doesn’t dry out your lips, even in blistering cold weather. Great benefits and an even better price; we strongly recommend snapping this up to see you through the winter time.

Buy it online here .