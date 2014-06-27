The 12 best bridal beauty looks of all time

1 / 13

The best wedding beauty looks of all time

Deciding on a hair and makeup look for your wedding can be daunting. Do you opt for an ornate updo or let your hair down ? A no makeup beauty look or a bold lip ? We’ve done an edit of the fairest brides of them all to spark your imagination.

Click through our gallery and let these bridal beauties make the hard decisions for you, then share with your makeup artist, hairdresser and wedding planning crack team. Or just get a few ideas for a night out this weekend- Bianca Jagger’s look is particularly foxy.