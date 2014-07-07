10 clutch bag beauty essentials every wedding guest needs
THE WEDDING BAG BEAUTY EDIT
From the best wedding makeup to the best of bridal beauty , make sure you look your best from dusk till dawn with Ayesha Muttucumaru's top 10 picks to pack in your clutch bag. Click through the gallery to see which multitaskers and travel-sized beauty gadgets and tools made the cut.
THE BEST MAKEUP MULTITASKER: YSL BABY DOLL KISS & BLUSH
This clever lip colour and blusher hybrid will provide just the pop of colour to cheeks and lips to seamlessly take you from daytime to party time. Pigmented with a soft velvet, non-drying satin finish, we particularly love the on-trend No.4 for channelling orange lips in an understated and feminine way. It’s a must-have for all skin tones .
THE BEST OILY SKIN SAVIOUR: PAPIER MATIFIANT DE CHANEL
Remove all traces of shine and grease from skin in a matter of seconds with this easy to carry pad of oil-absorbing blotting papers. Complete with 150 sheets, a mirror and beautiful cover too, controlling a mirrorball T-zone has never been simpler or more elegant.
THE BEST COMPACT MIRROR: ELLE MACPHERSON COMPACT LED BEAUTY MIRROR
If the queue to the ladies is making you dangerously close to missing the speeches or much worse, dessert, then just whip out this illuminating compact to make makeup touch-ups more manageable. From the most dimly lit room to the most garishly lit of dancefloors, it’ll ensure you keep any eyeliner or lipstick mishaps safely at bay when the wedding photographer decides to get snap-happy.
THE BEST EYELASH CURLER: SHU UEMURA S CURLER
If your lashes (like mine) have a tendency to lose their curl quicker than you can say ‘I do,’ having this ingenious mini eyelash curler to hand will act as the perfect pick-me-up. Small enough to even curl those hard to reach eyelashes in the inner and outer corners of the eye and fit in your handbag too, it'll keep you looking bright-eyed and wide awake right into the early hours.
THE BEST BLISTER BUSTER: COMPEED BLISTER MIX PADS
The ultimate companion for your wedding shoes, this handbag essential will keep both blisters and heel and sole soreness to a minimum. Great worn either as a preventative measure or when pain strikes mid-reception, there’s no reason for why an evil (albeit beautiful) pair of heels should stand in the way of you showcasing your amazing* dance moves.
*opinion is subjective.
THE BEST COMPACT CONCEALER: LANCÔME EYE CONCEALER PALETTE
For spot and dark circle control on-the-go, make sure this sleek and stylish concealer compact makes its way into your wedding bag. Available in eight shades to suit a range of skin tones, it comes with an easy-to-follow step-by-step in the lid for using the two concealer shades and translucent powder for keeping the evidence of an early morning start safely under wraps.
THE BEST FOUNDATION: BOBBI BROWN SKIN FOUNDATION STICK
No one wants to lug around a humungous bottle of foundation at a wedding, so this versatile and lightweight foundation stick provides a portable alternative. With a soft, powdery texture that provides a natural finish and buildable medium coverage, it allows for expert precision whether you opt to apply it all over or just where you need it most.
THE BEST LIQUID EYELINER: YSL SHOCKING FALSE LASH EFFECT EYELINER
With a super fine tip to create a feline flick with ease, long-lasting formula and deep and dark finish that will show up on any skin tone, this liquid eyeliner is simply the greatest at giving eyes a dose of sophisticated definition. From subtle outlining to more dramatic graphic lines, no matter the level of intensity or your level of eyeliner prowess, you can bank on this felt-tip pen for making your eyes look their best.
THE BEST MAKEUP FIXING SPRAY: MAC SIZED TO GO FIX+
Freshen up between ceremony and reception with this travel-sized fixing spray to keep makeup intact and skin calm and collected. Containing a soothing cocktail of green tea, chamomile and cucumber, it leaves skin feeling revitalised with a subtle dewy glow for a quick shot of healthy radiance without having to start your makeup from scratch.
THE BEST CLUTCH BAG: ANTHROPOLOGIE GOLDEN SCALLOPED CLUTCH
Your wedding beauty checklist would be incomplete without the perfect clutch bag, and this sequined number from Anthropologie couldn’t be a better choice. The perfect finishing touch to an ivory wedding dress, evening gown or sari, the elaborate beadwork and embellished detailing make it the ideal piece of arm candy (with the exception of the groom of course), for housing your new found beauty essentials in.
