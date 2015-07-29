The 10 makeup essentials you need for surviving summer in the city
As much as we love summer in the city, it can lead to all manner of makeup mishaps. With humidity, crowded, sweaty commutes and sporadic showers all at play, staying hot in the heat can become pretty much impossible.
Not to fret though, as we’ve got your beauty needs covered with our edit of the best makeup for surviving the summer with.
From the best foundation for enhancing a summer glow to clever contouring makeup, oily skin busters to long-lasting eyeliners for panda eye proofing your makeup, here are the beauty products that really deliver when the weather gets a little too hot to handle.
The quick way to contour: Cover FX Contouring Kit
Clever, natural-looking contouring needn’t mean turning your face into a road map; all you need for some on-the-go sculpting is this palette of mini creamy foundation shades. Catering to a wide range of skin tones and undertones, it even comes with a handy step-by-step instruction card to help you skilfully enhance your bone structure to leave skin with a dewy healthy finish to perfectly compliment a sun-kissed glow.
£40. Buy online .
The summer-proof eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Keep panda eyes firmly in the zoo with this budgeproof and sweat-proof liquid eyeliner to hand. With the finest and smoothest of fine-tipped nibs to flick, line and define eyes with ease, its colour-payoff ensures precision and pigment in equal measure to guarantee quick and easy application and ensure your cat eye isn’t locked up in hibernation until winter.
£13. Buy online .
The multitasking foundation: Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF 40
This is the best foundation for achieving glowing skin that looks healthy, radiant and even-toned in the humidity. A clever cover-up that’s silky, lightweight and seamless, it merges the short-term benefits of makeup with the long-term ones of a serum to address skincare and coverage in one fell swoop. Plus, it comes with an SPF of 40 to add some extra protection to your favourite bottle of sunscreen.
£39. Buy online .
The shiny-skin buster: Benefit - Operation Pore-proof! Kit
Shine-proof your complexion against the elements with this SOS set. A one-stop-shop for helping disguise a shiny complexion, it includes a POREfessional primer to prep skin, an Agent Zero Shine powder to set makeup, the cult-favourite Dr Feelgood balm to provide a silky veil of mattifying moxy and a License to Blot stick for quick T-zone touch-ups - all travel-sized to fit hand luggage and handbags alike. It also comes with the matte pink Shy Beam highlighter, to ensure going matte doesn’t leave skin looking flat.
£28.50. Buy online .
The glow-getter: Guerlain Terracotta Terre D’Ete After Summer Tan-enhancing Bronzer
Think of this bronzer as a touch of man-made summer sun, designed to add luminosity and sun-kissed colour when the forecast is anything but sunny. Whether applied to high planes of the face (cheekbones and brow bones) or swirled together to create an all-over glow, it instantly lifts any skin tone subtly and supremely easily. It might also possibly be the most photogenic bronzer we’ve seen which speaking from personal experience, is guaranteed to garner a range of audible sounds of appreciation from friends and family alike...
£47.50. Buy online .
The lipstick hybrid: Laura Mercier Lip Parfait Creamy ColourBalm
For a lipstick that delivers both care and colour in equal doses, this new range of hybrid lip colours could be just what you’re looking for. Non-sticky, non-drying and conditioning, each boasts a bevy of lip volumising goodies and a butter-like texture to leave summer pouts fuller and plumper without compromising on impact.
The new smokey eye must-have: Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palette
Giving the smokey eye a more wearable summer makeover, the latest addition to the Naked Palette family promises as much pigment, choice and versatility as its predecessors. With 12 shades to experiment with using its dual-ended eyeshadow brush, mastering this season’s neutral smokey eye has never been simpler. From mattes to satins to sparkles and a look book included too for perfecting a range of styles, it has all bases covered when it comes to giving summer makeup a dose of understated attitude.
£38. Launches on the 30th of July on www.urbandecay.co.uk .
The long-lasting mascara: Topshop Party-Proof Mascara
Fresh from the brand’s Beauty Festival collection, this mascara is proof that feigning a fuller flutter from dusk until dawn needn’t cost the earth. Coming in at a purse-friendly £10, it promises great value for money and long-lasting results that don’t dry eyelashes out due to its conditioning and smudge-proof formula that will stay on for as long as you do.
£10. Buy online .
The no makeup saviour: Shiseido Eyelash Curler
Sometimes, it’s just TOO DAMN HOT to put any makeup on and so for such occasions, employ the help of this expert eyelash curler to feign wide awake eyes when short on time. With long, rounded pads to capture every lash and easy to use handles to ensure pinch-free precision, it’s the makeup tool that every girl needs for giving lashes curves in all the right places quickly, efficiently and easily.
£19. Buy online .
The summer hand luggage: Charlotte Tilbury x Norman Parkinson ‘On Call’ Makeup Bag
Beauty baggage doesn’t come more stylish than this piece of summer arm candy courtesy of the new collaboration between Charlotte Tilbury and renowned photographer Norman Parkinson. Compact yet surprisingly spacious for its size and featuring a snap of Jerry Hall shot for British Vogue on Montego Bay in Jamaica, it makes for the perfect way to house your beauty essentials come sun, sand or surf this summer.
£32. Buy online .
