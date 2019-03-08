11 of the best BB creams, CC creams and tinted moisturisers on the planet
Looking for an alternative to foundation but don’t know where to start? A BB cream, CC cream or tinted moisturiser could prove to be your perfect match. Formulas really vary, though - so allow us to help you find the very best.
Here at GTG HQ, we’ve been testing the full repertoire of more wearable daily tints to bring you our definitive guide for any skin type and skin tone. Whether you’re looking to address uneven skin tone , feign a glow or are eager to try the future in customisable makeup, here are the best BB creams, CC creams and tinted moisturisers on the planet that really deliver on their promises.
Bobbi Brown BB Cream, £32 for 40ml
Shade range: 9 shades from ‘Extra Light’ to ‘Rich’ covering light to deep skin tones
Skin types: All
Coverage: Sheer, buildable
SPF: SPF 35
GTG verdict: Offering both coverage and skincare to improve skin texture and appearance both in the short and long-term, this BB cream is one of the best for creating the smoothest of canvases when you’re short on time. Blendable, buildable and easy to apply with fingers or a brush (we preferred the former), it's ideal for streamlining your beauty regime.
NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer, £31 for 50ml
Shade range: 11 shades available ranging from fair (‘Finland’s’ your match) to deep (think ‘Seychelles’ and ‘Polynesia’)
Skin types: Dry and combination skin types
Coverage: Sheer
SPF: SPF 30/PA+++
GTG verdict: For beautifully glowing skin, look no further than this oil-free tinted moisturiser from Nars. Illuminating without looking greasy, it provides seamless radiant coverage while also keeping skin wonderfully hydrated underneath too - a daily complexion pick-me-up in a bottle.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser, £35 for 50ml
Shade range: 12 ranging from ‘Porcelain’ to ‘Mocha’
Skin types: All
Coverage: Sheer, buildable
SPF: SPF 20
GTG verdict: Lightweight and supremely hydrating, it’s no wonder that this tinted moisturiser has achieved cult status. With a bevy of skin conditioning goodies to boost your complexion from the inside out, we were particularly impressed by its silky texture and finish - it enhances rather than masks.
Cover FX Custom Cover Drops, £36 for 15ml
Shade range: A mind-blowing 25. TWENTY-FIVE.
Skin types: All
Coverage: Pretty much any - that’s the beauty of this product. If you have oily skin, mix with a mattifying moisturiser . Dry skin? Pop it into your favourite day cream . The possibilities are endless...
SPF: The level of added protection depends on the product you mix it with...
GTG verdict: Fancy a tinted moisturiser one day, a greater level of coverage the next? You can have your pick of both with this. Simply add one to four drops (depending on the intensity you’re after) to your favourite moisturiser, serum, oil or primer to create a bespoke finish.
Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream, £28 for 35ml
Shade range: 16, from 'Opal' to deep 'Sienna.'
Skin types: Very dry to combination
Coverage: Very light
SPF: 30 PA+++
GTG verdict: Healthy looking, radiant, dewy...all great buzzwords, and all attainable using this hydrating yet very lightweight CC, BB and tinted moisturiser hybrid. Just so we’re clear, it’s nowhere near a foundation, and it won’t conceal blemishes or lumps and bumps, but it will give especially dry skin a glow, not to mention leave it comfortable, smooth and soft.
MAC Prep+Prime Beauty Balm, £25 for 40ml
Shade range: 6 from 'Light Plus' to 'Dark Deep.'
Skin types: Oily and combination
Coverage: Medium
SPF: 35
GTG verdict: If you’re after a BB for oily skin, this could be The One. BBs can often slip quite a bit if you’re prone to midday shine, but this pick's matte finish puts a stop to that. It evens out skin tone very well, and isn't drying.
Lancôme Miracle Cushion, £32 for 30ml
Shade range: 9 - from the light '01' to the deep brown 'Lupita 555.'
Skin types: All
Coverage: Sheer to high
SPF: SPF 23/PA++
GTG verdict: Not quite a BB cream, not quite a foundation, this makeup hybrid sits comfortably between both bases. A unique beauty buy, its sponge cushion makes easy work of building up to a bespoke level of coverage. Just press and swipe using the pad applicator, and pop into your handbag for easy touch-ups on-the-go.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream, £31 for 32ml
Shade range: 12 shades, from 'Fair' to 'Deep.'
Skin types: Combination to dry
Coverage: Medium to full - a rarity in this base genre.
SPF: 50
GTG verdict: If you love the idea of an all-in-one day cream/anti-ageing serum/SPF/foundation, but find the usual BB/CC offerings too weedy in terms of coverage or sun protection, this IT Cosmetics offering could well hit the mark.
Coverage mimics that of a high-quality foundation, so that redness, dark spots and blemishes take a back seat, it feels moisturising without coming off as oily and it’s got skincare grade ingredients such as niacinamide , hyaluronic acid and seemingly every plant-based antioxidant under the sun packed in there (the ingredient list is LONG). This isn’t for minimalists, but if you want a CC that does more than just pay lip service to evening out skintone, IT is on it.
Read our full IT CC Cream review here.
Kiko Daily Protection BB Cream, £9.99 for 30ml
Shade range: 7, from 'Ivory' to 'Cocoa.'
Skin types: All, although you’ll need a little finishing powder if you’re prone to T-zone sheen.
Coverage: Sheer to medium
SPF: 30
GTG verdict: This BB's silky yet not too slippy formula blends in quickly without creasing, making it ideal for days when you can't be bothered to apply a full face of makeup. It’s fairly sheer on first application, and you’ll need to bring in concealer reinforcements if you’ve got pigmentation or spots going on, but for an ace base that doesn’t look ‘obvious’, it’s a good’un. Not to mention the fact that it’s accessible as far as price goes too. The only caution is not to rub it in too vigorously - the silicone content means that it will ‘roll’ off the skin, which obviously defeats its purpose and takes you back to square one.
Origins SPF40 GinZing Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturiser, £30 for 50ml
Shade range: 1 shade that adapts to your natural skin tone.
Skin types: All
Coverage: Very sheer
SPF: 40
GTG verdict: This is a winner for when you're already having a calm skin day and just want a finishing touch before heading out the door. It's a really sheer tint that adapts to match your natural skin tone, adding just a very small amount of colour to the face. The formula is super lightweight, oil-free and includes caffeine to re-energise (great after a bad night's sleep). Barley boosts hydration, while notes of grapefruit, lemon and spearmint help 'uplift the senses' in a bid to help you feel less fatigued too. It's great for weekends when you just have a few errands to run and don't want anything too heavy on.
Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream, £27 for 30ml
Shade range: 8, ranging from 'Light' to 'Dark.'
Skin types: Combination and oily
Coverage: Medium
SPF: 35
GTG verdict: You don't need much of this potent BB to give you a great level of coverage. That being said though, it isn't cakey - it'll smooth over fine lines and wrinkles without making you look too 'done' which is refreshing. It's also oil, talc and fragrance-free, and leaves skin perfectly primed for the rest of your makeup.
