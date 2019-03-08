11 of the best BB creams, CC creams and tinted moisturisers on the planet

1 / 12

The 11 best BB creams, CC creams and tinted moisturisers on the planet

Looking for an alternative to foundation but don’t know where to start? A BB cream, CC cream or tinted moisturiser could prove to be your perfect match. Formulas really vary, though - so allow us to help you find the very best.

Here at GTG HQ, we’ve been testing the full repertoire of more wearable daily tints to bring you our definitive guide for any skin type and skin tone. Whether you’re looking to address uneven skin tone , feign a glow or are eager to try the future in customisable makeup, here are the best BB creams, CC creams and tinted moisturisers on the planet that really deliver on their promises.