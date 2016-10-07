The 19 best beauty advent calendars for 2016

Should you swap chocolate for cosmetics this December? Judging from this year’s offering of beauty advent calendars, the answer could be yes. With a longer shelf life than a box of the sweet stuff, these limited edition countdowns have proven incredibly popular in recent years. Having made the leap from niche to mainstream, every beauty brand now has one, but which ones are worth the extra expense? Here are the ones we’ll be clicking ‘Buy’ on... Decléor Advent Calendar, £60

Doors: 25 What’s inside? Two full sized products, 19 face products and 6 body solutions worth over £180. A treat for skin and Christmas spirits alike, it promises great value for money - expect them to fly off the shelves fast. Buy online . No7 Advent Calendar, £39

Doors: 25 What’s inside? Nail polishes, eyeshadows and lipsticks galore. Inspired by city glamour and winter nights, its assortment of yuletide delights (worth an extremely exact £151.95) is certain to make the dark days of winter much brighter. Buy online . Jo Malone Christmas Advent Calendar, £280

Doors: 24 What’s inside? A series of beautifully scented picks to see in the festive season with. Enclosed in your very own mini Jo Malone Townhouse, this collectable also serves as an eye-catching keepsake in which to safeguard your beauty knick-knacks throughout the year too. Available exclusively to Harrods from October 2016 and available nationwide from November 2016. Sanctuary The Let Go Days of Christmas Advent Calendar, £25

Doors: 25 What’s inside? A soothing collection of pampering treats to make the lead up to Christmas noticeably less stressful. Counting creamy bath soaks, scented candles and a face mask amongst its list of little luxuries, each door is certain to put a smile on your face. Aaaand breathe... Buy online . MORE GLOSS: How to combat stress Eclectic Little Luxuries by L’Oréal, £95

Doors: 24 What’s inside? Miniature must-haves from some of our favourite L’Oréal brands. Think YSL, Giorgio Armani and Shu Uemura amongst others. If you’re stuck in a makeup rut, this will definitely get you jumping out of it. Buy online . Benefit girl o’clock rock, £34.50

Doors: 12 What’s inside? A bountiful booty of mini Benefit essentials set to a fittingly festive soundtrack. From their bestselling they’re real! Mascara to hoola (a bronzer favourite at GTG HQ), it contains a far-ranging variety of clutch bag necessities. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Benefit's head makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon answers your top beauty dilemmas Charlotte’s World of Legendary Parties Advent Calendar, £150

Doors: 12 What’s inside? A travel-sized Charlotte Tilbury classic hides behind each of its party era inspired windows to ensure you never put a foot wrong this party season - and beyond. A stunning successor to last year’s memorable Book of Makeup Magic. Buy online . ASOS Beauty Calendar, £50

Doors: 24 What’s inside? A carefully curated collection of cult favourites and new finds worth an impressive £175. Goodies include skincare, makeup and haircare essentials from brands such as Elemis, Philosophy and Egyptian Magic and there’s even a Lottie mirror popped in for good measure to make post work touch-ups a doodle too. Buy online . Liberty London Advent Calendar, £165

Doors: 25 What’s inside? A full countdown of full sized and mini beauty products from a range of high end brands. Worth over £500, full sized treats include: a Votary Facial Oil, Le Labo Santal 33 or The Noir 29 (swoon) and a Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink, plus more. Which days do they fall on? Well, we wouldn’t want to spoil all the surprises... Buy online . Kiehl’s Advent Calendar, £95

Doors: 24 What’s inside? An assortment of pint-sized skincare and haircare lotions and potions certain to be as much of a treat for him as it is for her. From Crème de Corps to Ultra Facial Cream, Facial Fuel to Midnight Recovery Concentrate, it’ll serve as the perfect solution for helping offset the effects of party season excess. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: The art of layering your skincare - a dermatologist's prescription The Body Shop Advent Calendar, £60

Doors: 25 What’s inside? A blend of Body Shop bestsellers ranging from skincare to fragrance, makeup to bath. Featuring a few festive surprises as well as brand new additions and seasonal special editions, it makes the countdown to Crimbo all the more exciting. Furthermore, with every one sold at The Body Shop, the brand will help protect endangered creatures and restore one square metre of rainforest too. Buy online . bareMinerals Countdown to Gorgeous, £75

Doors: 24 What’s inside? 24 gorgeous stocking fillers that you won’t have to wait till the big day to unwrap. A covetable combination of makeup, skincare, textures and finishes, think of it as Christmas come early for makeup bags. Buy online . L’Occitane Advent Calendar, £42

Doors: 24 What’s inside? 24 top to toe travel-sized treats to serve as the perfect pre or post Christmas pick-me-up. From the brand’s renowned Shea Butter Hand Cream to its Shea Butter Foot Cream, sweet-smelling soaps to replenishing shower creams, it’ll help you gain a headstart on that Christmas feel good factor. Buy online . Clarins Advent Calendar, £95

Doors: 24 What’s inside? A roster of mini Clarins classics to help cleanse, moisturise and illuminate your way to perfect party season skin. Products include the cult Beauty Flash Balm and Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil - bliss. Buy online . NYX Advent Calendar, £60

Doors: 24 What’s inside? A range of hardworking hero products. One of our favourite high street brands for its high end results, this calendar is a must-buy for the makeup addicts among us. Promising plenty of pigment for your pennies, we especially love its pro kit bag design and eye-catching artwork inside. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Budget Beauty - the best high street foundations under £20 Lookfantastic Beauty Secret Volume II, £70

Doors: 25 What’s inside? A range of deluxe sample sized and full sized haircare, skincare and bodycare products and makeup that collectively is worth a whopping £300. Although its exact contents are under wraps for now, we can reveal that behind door 25 is an exclusive product that’s worth £35 on its own... Available to pre-order here . Launches on the 1st of November. Diptyque Advent Calendar, £250

Doors: 25 What’s inside? Some of the brands best-loved bestsellers including beautifully fragranced miniature candles, skincare, bodycare and fragrance. A particularly special gift awaits behind day 25 though - a limited edition Le Roi Sapin 70g candle, a rich pine scent to suit the occasion perfectly. Buy online . M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, £35 (when you spend £35 in M&S Beauty, Clothing and Home*)

Doors: 25 What’s inside? A Christmas tree of decorative treats that beats a bauble any day of the week. A great reflection of the much-loved department store’s extensive beauty hall, expect to find brands such as Emma Hardie, Eyeko, Nails Inc, Josh Wood, Neal’s Yard and Pixi Beauty (and more) in this jam-packed beauty calendar that’s worth £250. Seriously fantastic value for money for the quality of products included and an effective way to multi-task on the whole Christmas present shopping front too! Available in stores nationwide and online from the 10th of November. *excluding furniture Ciaté Mini Mani Month, £50