The 3 Cheap Makeup Brands You Need To Know About

30 August 2014
gtg-budget-beauty-main

Don't miss out on these 3 budget brands that are as high performing as their designer counterparts

Much like fashion nowadays, there’s been a move within the beauty industry towards creating better quality products at more affordable prices. However, more often than not the spotlight tends to fall on a select number of mainstage brands, whilst a bevy of brilliant budget buys remain largely unnoticed and under the radar of the beauty stratosphere. Therefore, as the Glossy detector of all things cheap and cheerful, I feel it’s my duty to share the best of these undetected brands in all their lovely,  low-cost glory.

Eye Lips Face

Who

E.l.f. was launched in New York in 2004 by American celebrity and beauty professional, Scott-Vincent Borba, (the man behind Hard Candy’s cosmetics line), with the mission to provide customers with quality cosmetics at super low prices. In 2007 the brand made it’s way to UK shores and set up shop in sunny Swansea where it’s still run today by Welsh siblings, Neil Phillips and Jo Westlake.

What

Boasting a whopping selection of over 1000 products, you’ll find it hard to find a brand that offers better value for money than e.l.f. Beauty buffs and shopping fanatics alike can purchase plentiful palettes of up to 32 shades  for £6.95, whilst a False Lash Collection , £4.95, or Flawless Finish Foundation , £7.50 will cost you less than a tenner. With product this cheap, it’s possible to revamp your beauty bag as frequently as your fashion.

Products to look out for

The California Baked Eyeshadow Palette , £10.00 - it’s a thing of beauty. Combining 10 shades of pearlised coppers, ivories and smokey browns, this perfectly pigmented palette is enough to have even the top shelf totty green with envy.

KIKO MILANO

Who

Founded in 1997, Kiko Milano is an Italian professional cosmetics brand that has been taking the beauty world by storm, with them now owning over 500 international stores. Whilst their prices may be ‘budget’, their packaging and products are anything but cheap. Aspiring to sit alongside professional makeup brands such as MAC, Bobbi Brown and NARS (but with a cheaper price tag), Kiko’s range of technicolour beauty allows users to experiment with fleeting trends and indulge in a colour or style that piggy bank conscience wouldn’t normally permit. In short, it’s the epitome of creative, affordable and professional makeup.

What

With an extensive, and I mean extensive selection of products available, Kiko create everything from nail products and tanning to skincare and makeup. Not just wide-ranging, they can also be relied upon to bring the latest beauty trends off the catwalk and into your personal beauty stash - customers can purchase anything from vibrantly Coloured Hair Shadows , £8.90 and Lipstick Marker Pens , £6.90 to Wet and Dry Eyeshadows , £8.90, and Magnetic Nail Lacquer , £1.50.

Products to look out for

In particular Kiko’s selection of makeup brushes and tools are widely recognised and used by both beauty aficionados and makeup artists due to their expert precision, smooth application and long-lasting wear. Not to mention their Velvet Mat Satin Lipsticks , £6.90, are also an absolute wonder with their silky, weightless and utterly flawless finish.

Sleek

Who

The most experienced brand of the bunch, Sleek has been hidden away in our stores for the past 20 years, but only recently have we taken the time to appreciate the majesty and performance of their products. In particular, their recent expansion of makeup to suit all skin tones, from fair to dark and every shade in between has been crucial in leading them to become one of the fastest growing brands on the high street.

What

Forging an iconic following amongst makeup professionals and beauty enthusiasts worldwide, Sleek are best known for their game changing blushers and contouring products. In particular, their Face Form Palettes , £9.99, and Face Contour Kits , £6.49, combining numerous combinations of powders, highlighter, bronzers and blushes, are as high-performing and complexion perfecting as their high quality counterparts.

Products to look out for

We can’t get enough of The Blush By 3 , £9.99, palettes which include three complementary shades that work to sculpt, shape and define for sensational skin - available in 8 shades, no tone is left untouched. If you’re also looking for a little Cara D styling, then the Brow Kit , £8.49, contains all the makeup and tools necessary to help you lift and luminate your peepers.



