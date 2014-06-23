The 5 best beauty looks for summer
5 BEAUTY LOOKS EVERYONE NEEDS TO TRY THIS SUMMER
No matter what you have planned this summer, there’s a makeup look to suit any occasion. Click through our gallery to see which beauty looks were our favourites from the SS14 Fashion Weeks of London, Milan, New York and Paris and to find all the tools and tips you’ll need to recreate them at home.
TOPSHOP UNIQUE SS14
The look
Effortlessly cool Ibiza beach beauty.
Perfect for
Going from beach to bar.
How to do the makeup
Makeup artist Hannah Murray for Topshop Beauty wanted to portray the wild heady days and endless freedom of summer - and we think she definitely nailed it.
The Face: TOPSHOP Beauty Powder Blush in Dream Phone , £7 and Matte Bronzer in Mohawk , £9 and Sandcastle were applied to skin for a soft sun-kissed glow. Bronzing Illuminator in Reflect , £12.50 was then used to add a touch of radiance.
The Eyes: Inspired by the scattered mirrored embellishment of the Unique SS14 collection, the eyes were the main part of this summer look. Tough and heavy kohls such as Grunge Stick in Unkempt , £7 and Kohl in Coal , £4 were used on the lower eye and gloss was layered on the lid over the soft metallic brown eyeshadow. A hint of inner corner shimmer was achieved by using Metallic Eye in Pocket Money , £7.
The Lips: A sheer colour was chosen to complement the neutral tones of the bronzed skin using Sheer Lips in Hunky Dory , £8. To finish, they were gently lined for soft definition using Lip Liner in Ceramic , £5.
DOLCE & GABBANA SS14
The look
Think classic Sicilian beauty with a glowing ethereal edge: dewy skin, subtle contouring and full, feminine lashes.
Perfect for
A garden party on a midsummer’s eve.
How to do the makeup
Makeup artist Pat McGrath complemented the designers’ vision with a look that combined warm golden tones with rich red accents using products from Dolce & Gabbana.
The Base: A small amount of Perfect Luminous Liquid Foundation , £35.50 was applied using a foundation brush to the forehead, nose, cheeks and chin and blended outwards. For a touch of illumination, Perfect Luminous Concealer , £26 was used to provide extra coverage. A dusting of Perfection Veil Pressed Powder , £44 was then applied to nose and chin to finish.
The Blush and Contour: Luminous Cheek Colour in Rosebud, Apricot and Peach , £31 was blended along with a light smudge of the Smooth Eye Colour Duo in Fortune, £31 (available from Harrods) to the cheekbones and temples for a subtle contour .
The Eyes: The lighter shades of the Smooth Eye Colour Quad in Golds and Desert , £39.50 were applied to give a beautiful gilded look and the Crayon Intense in Chocolate and Nude , £18 were used on the upper and lower eye. Intense Liquid Eyeliners in Baroque and Bronze , £24.50 were then applied on the top of the lash line and a few coats of Passioneyes Duo Mascara in Terra , £26 was applied to lashes. Finally brows were groomed using the Shaping Eyebrow Pencil in Soft Brown , £33.
The Lips: Classic Cream Lipsticks in Bellisima and Traviata , £24 were applied, with special emphasis made at the cupid’s bow.
RODARTE SS14
The look
Sleek and striking eyes enhanced with graphic lines.
Perfect for
A summer wedding.
How to do the makeup
Makeup artist James Kaliardos for NARS matched elegant feline flicks with soft, healthy looking skin and nude lips to reflect the Rodarte SS14 collection.
The Base: Skin was given a dewy summer glow thanks to Radiant Cream Compact Foundation , £28 and Concealer , £21.
The Blush: Cheeks were given a touch of sun-kissed colour thanks to the versatile Matte Multiple in Altai , £30 and a hint of blush with the rosy pink Anguilla.
The Eyes: To keep your eye makeup in check from dusk till dawn, follow James’s cue and make sure to pack the creamy Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliners in noir Via Veneto and peach Rue Bonaparte, £19 to brighten. Combine with Black Valley Eye Paint , £18.50 and Lengthening Mascara , £18.50 for a hint of depth and drama to your day to night look.
The Brows: Give volume and natural colour to sparse eyebrows using Oural Brow Gel , £16.50.
The Lips: Eyes were made the focus of the look by using the nude coloured duo of Biscayne and Floralies Satin Lip Pencils , £17.50.
TOM FORD SS14
The look
A fresh, natural and radiant complexion matched with a bold brow.
Perfect for
A weekend getaway.
How to do the makeup
Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury created a look to complement a Tom Ford SS14 collection designed to convey a powerful, strong woman.
The Base: Skin tone was evened out using Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick , £62 and enhanced using the Illuminating Highlight Pen , £40.
The Blush and Contour: Shade & Illuminate , £55 (one of our favourite contouring products) was used to sculpt and create dimension. Skin was then lightly dusted with the Tom Ford Bronzing Powder in Terra .
The Brows: To ensure the brows were the focal part of the look, Tom Ford Brow Sculptor , £34 was used to make them look more unkempt and brushed-up as opposed to immaculately polished.
The Lips: Lips were pared back using Sheer Lip Color Sheer in In The Buff , £36.
PPQ SS14
The look
A fresh and colourful take on gothic makeup.
Perfect for
Ibiza nights.
How to do the makeup
Karina Constantine for Maybelline created a stunning purple themed look, inspired by the poisonous Atropa Belladonna plant.
The Eyes: Maybelline Color Tattoo in Endless Purple , £4.99 was used on the lids to create a vivid shade of lilac. Master Smokey Eyeliner , £5.99 was then applied to the waterline and around the lash line and black eyeshadow to the crease of the lid too. Maybelline Volum’ Express Mega Plush Mascara , £7.99 was then used to give lashes maximum impact.
The Brows: A dry brow wand was used to brush them through for a natural yet tidy finish.
The Lips: Lips were given a goth undertone using Color Sensational Lipstick in Midnight Plum , £7.19 as a stain. Pat into lips as opposed to straight from the bullet to achieve the look.
