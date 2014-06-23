The 5 best beauty looks for summer

2 / 6

TOPSHOP UNIQUE SS14

The look

Effortlessly cool Ibiza beach beauty.

Perfect for

Going from beach to bar.

How to do the makeup

Makeup artist Hannah Murray for Topshop Beauty wanted to portray the wild heady days and endless freedom of summer - and we think she definitely nailed it.

The Face: TOPSHOP Beauty Powder Blush in Dream Phone , £7 and Matte Bronzer in Mohawk , £9 and Sandcastle were applied to skin for a soft sun-kissed glow. Bronzing Illuminator in Reflect , £12.50 was then used to add a touch of radiance.

The Eyes: Inspired by the scattered mirrored embellishment of the Unique SS14 collection, the eyes were the main part of this summer look. Tough and heavy kohls such as Grunge Stick in Unkempt , £7 and Kohl in Coal , £4 were used on the lower eye and gloss was layered on the lid over the soft metallic brown eyeshadow. A hint of inner corner shimmer was achieved by using Metallic Eye in Pocket Money , £7.

The Lips: A sheer colour was chosen to complement the neutral tones of the bronzed skin using Sheer Lips in Hunky Dory , £8. To finish, they were gently lined for soft definition using Lip Liner in Ceramic , £5.