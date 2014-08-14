Don't take off without these in-flight beauty essentials

A face full of makeup before a flight could be the makings of a full on breakout before you land. Air conditioning, stuffiness and lack of sleep can leave skin feeling dry, dull and tight, so take full advantage of the added hours and indulge in a touch of pampering instead to accompany your in-flight movie of choice. From face masks to multitasking makeup ideas to skincare boosters to leave skin hydrated and healthy-looking upon arrival, these are six of our favourite beauty products that no resealable regulation plastic airport bag should be seen without. Whether you’re facing a three hour flight or are in for the long-haul , we guarantee that they’ll help the time pass a lot more quickly. NARS Dual Intensity Eyeshadow in Himalia

A universally flattering shade that looks great on any skin tone, this beautiful bronze eyeshadow can be applied dry for a subtle finish or wet if you’re looking for something a little bolder. With a gentle luminosity that perks up the most fatigued skin with just the sweep of a finger or brush, it’ll give a feminine metallic sheen to add some life into jet-lagged peepers. £21, buy online . By Terry Baume de Rose Nutri-Couleur in Mandarina Plump

Merging delicate colour with long lasting conditioning, this great range of lip balms deeply nourish chapped lips thanks to an enveloping combination of rose flower essential wax, shea butter, vitamin E and ceramides. We particularly love the on-trend Mandarina Plump for channelling this season’s orange trend like a pro. £35, buy online . MORE GLOSS: The best hair and beauty treatments to have before your holiday Sisley Express Flower Gel

Colourless and inconspicuous, this cream-gel complexion booster is unlikely to garner the attention of disapproving fellow passengers mid-flight like other face masks would. Designed to make skin look fresher, smoother, softer and more hydrated in three minutes flat, there’s no need for water either – simply tissue off, making this one of the most faff-free and effective face masks that we’ve tried yet. £80, buy online . Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist

For a fast and easy way to relieve dry skin, look no further than an express spritz of this hydrating mist. Created to provide a quick dose of calm and comfort to the most stressed out of complexions, the uplifting floral fragrance also helps to boost sanity and spirits as well as skin when we need it most. It has handbag essential written all over it. £16.50, buy online . BECCA Beach Tint

The ideal pick-me-up for skin that’s looking a little sallow and dull, this waterproof and versatile crème stain can be applied to both lips and cheeks for a quick pop of colour before you step off the plane. Available in eight shades ranging from nudes to bright pinks to berries, ensure to choose the amount you use carefully, as a little goes a very long way. It’ll take you through this year’s holiday and beyond. £20, buy online . Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer