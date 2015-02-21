The 6 most iconic beauty looks from the Oscars ever
When it comes to the biggest Awards ceremony of them all, who have been the stars who have set the red carpet alight over the years?
Responsible for some of the most glamourous and memorable moments in hair and makeup history, we took a look back to bring you our ultimate selection of leading ladies whose performances stole the show in more ways than one. Classic, enduring and inspiring, these are the beauty looks that have been firmly etched in our memories and are destined to stand the test of time for generations to come.
Audrey Hepburn, 1954
Elegant and timeless, Audrey Hepburn exemplified what red carpet beauty was all about - distinctive and sophisticated hair and makeup that enhances rather than masks. With her signature brows defined to perfection and her short fringe making for the ideal partners to her Givenchy gown and Oscar for Best Actress for Roman Holiday, it’s no wonder that even now the silver screen legend is still regarded as one of the most inspirational beauty icons of all time.
Raquel Welch, 1974
Jaws dropped when a jumpsuit-wearing Raquel Welch hit the red carpet in 1974. Full of flair, attitude and glamour, the screen siren’s style is as relevant now as it was then. With the 70s being the decade of the moment in terms of both fashion and hair, her loose, full and voluminous curls make for the perfect inspiration from which to draw from in order to channel the trend.
Teamed with brown smokey eyes and gleaming skin, her look is a glowing example of how the traditional red carpet look can be given an individual and unique twist.
Charlize Theron, 2004
Providing the 2004 red carpet with a dose of 1920s Hollywood glamour, Charlize Theron’s classic finger waves made for the perfect combination of vintage and contemporary inspirations. A great choice for those with fine hair or those looking for black tie ready short hairstyle ideas with an edge, her soft golden locks were matched perfectly with tanned skin and smouldering eyes to give this classic look a headline-grabbing modern update to make it the look of the night.
Michelle Williams, 2006
Romantic, whimsical and striking, Michelle Williams was credited for bringing a touch of modern colour to the red carpet in 2006. With bold red lips combined with a carefree side-bun complementing her canary yellow Vera Wang gown perfectly, her statement lip provided the ideal contrast between both her show-stopping dress and her beautiful blonde hair for a look that was red carpet ready but also allowed her own style to shine through too.
Halle Berry, 2011
As far as modern red carpet muses go, Halle Berry is one of our all-time favourites. At the 83rd Academy Awards, it was her eye makeup that took centre stage thanks to her expertly etched smokey feline flick highlighted by her trademark elfin crop. With the rest of her makeup left nude to emphasise her Marchesa crystal-encrusted gown and Neil Lane 10-carat diamond earrings, the Oscar-winner truly dazzled on the red carpet from head to toe.
Lupita Nyong’o, 2014
A beauty icon in the making, the 12 Years A Slave Oscar winner’s journey to her Best Supporting Actress triumph was one of the most stunning to date. With flawless, glowing skin complemented with healthy orange lips and an understated gold and diamond Fred Leighton designed headband, she looked every inch the modern day movie star in our opinion.
