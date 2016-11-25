The 7 hero Lancôme products to nab over Cyber Weekend
Cyber Weekend isn’t all about cashing in on gizmos and gadgets we’ll have you know; some of the world’s most game changing, innovative and well-loved beauty products are also available at a rare and fleeting discount. One such timeless beauty house to embrace the spirit of Cyber Weekend is Lancôme, which will be offering an on-site discount of 20% across all products from today until midnight on Monday 28th November. Golden beauty haul opportunities such as this don’t pop up everyday, so click through for an edit of Lancôme’s seven ‘hero’ products across the ages. If you’re yet to discover any of the following beauty staples, you’re in for a treat…
Get 20% off at Lancome.co.uk when you enter LANCOME20 at the checkout. Offer runs Friday 25th November 2016, 00:01 to Monday 28th November 2016 @ 23:59.
Hypnôse Custom-Wear Volume Mascara
Many members of the Get The Gloss team fawn over this particularly excellent mascara- no matter your lash priorities, Hypnôse nails them. Technically designed to enhance lash thickness and volume by 600% (zut alors), we’ve found that it also does a beautiful job of curling, lengthening and generally va-va-vooming lacklustre lashes. The new, more fluid SoftSculpt™ formula also allows you more time to coax, coat and perfect lashes before the mascara dries, and keeps lashes velvety throughout the day with not a morsel of flaking. It removes like a dream too, which brings me to the next seminal Lancôme dressing table addition…
Bi-Facil Non-Oily Instant Cleanser
Being the author of a makeup column, getting all traces of powder and paint off of my face at the end of the day is a major life priority, and I’ve been bulk buying Bi-Facil for a decade for ease of liner, kohl, mascara and shadow removal. It’s one of the speediest eye makeup dissolvers on the market, and whisks away all manner of makeup with zero rubbing, which makes for a much happier eye area and fewer fine lines over time. The bi-phase silicon and water formula is a multi-award winner, and after a night or two whisking off a smokey eye with it, you’ll see why.
Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum
Another classic, acclaimed award winner in the Lancôme library, this updated reparative serum contains more free-radical fighting vitamin C and cell stimulating yeast extract (not the Marmite kind) to promote the renewal of healthy skin cells than the original formula, launched in 2009. Apparently in all the serum has been supercharged with 40% more active (read: anti-ageing) ingredients, while the packaging has been reformulated to deliver the perfect dose of serum, for optimum results and minimum waste. Technological advancements aside, it applies beautifully, leaving skin fresh, smooth and more than a little ‘glowy’.
Advanced Génifique Sheet Mask
Catapulting the Génifique formula ever more into the future, this serum-saturated mask comes particularly in handy during the hectic winter party season, as it cushions skin with a greater concentration of brightening actives and antioxidants, temporarily plumping skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines while boosting hydration and skin barrier strength. Smooth over face, put your feet up for twenty minutes and massage in any excess serum when you remove the mask and voilà, bouncy, happy skin. Plus that twenty minutes to yourself will do you the world of good at this time of year.
Teint Idole Ultra 24hr Foundation
Obviously after all of that mask and serum action your skin will already be beaming, but a little help from a high tech foundation applied sparingly never goes amiss, and this is a shining, or rather, velvety, example of how lightweight yet long-lasting base should be done. First off, the shade range is mightily impressive, ranging from very pale to very deep, and secondly the patented, flexible polymer formula is the crème de la crème of what matte yet ‘alive’ liquid foundation should be. It lasts through day and night (I’ve flown to New Zealand in this base- 24 hours means just that) and doesn’t crack, cake or slip, thanks to ‘skin affinity’ pigments that even and perfect skin tone, giving the foundation both longevity and a convincing ‘skinny’ finish, which isn’t always a given with many long-lasting coverage options. Yet another much deserved award winner that we predict will be bigging up our complexions for years to come.
L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick
A 25 year old favourite reinvented in a multiplicity of new shades and textures, L’Absolu Rouge has flourished under the expert influence of stellar makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. Now with a click-rose lid, making Lancôme’s traditional emblem that bit more techy, the sheer, cream and matte finish lipsticks are available in 36 shades, 14 of which have been curated by Lisa. From sheer nudes to creamy pinks and matte reds, there’s a rose-embossed bullet to suit every look and vibe, and no matter which texture you opt for, the addition of smoothing, moisture-boosting Pro-Xylane™, a natural sugar derived molecule that helps skin to conserve moisture, keeps lips supple. In short: not your average lip colour.
La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum
A grown up floral that’s nuanced, complex and far from saccharine, La Vie est Belle blends patchouli with fresh yet sensual orange blossom, sophisticated iris and light and airy jasmine to create a fragrance that’s both elegant and ‘come hither’ at the same time. Subtle vanilla and cocoa notes add depth, with fresh white flowers lifting the whole business and giving it an edge. The heavy, angular glass bottle, tied at the neck with a grey organza ribbon, is understated and chic, with just a single Lancôme rose on the top of the atomiser to give away the noses behind the sparky scent. Julia Roberts is also the ambassador for La Vie est Belle, which says it all really; this is a fragrance that bottles all things bright and beautiful, but doesn’t stick to floral convention.
