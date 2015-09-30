The 8 best cream eyeshadows set to leave your powders in the dust
There’s something a little bit luxe about a cream eyeshadow isn’t there? The feel, the finish, the way it glides onto your eyelids - it makes for a dreamy combination.
However, if it has long conjured up images of frosted icing and cakey formulations that tug on eyes and emphasise fine lines and crow’s feet , get ready to have your preconceptions changed. Today’s offerings have seemingly nailed the balance between longevity, silkiness and slick application. An easy way to update your makeup for the new season or for a bit of extra hydration if you find powder eyeshadows just a tad too drying, click through our gallery to check out our pick of the best cream eyeshadows around for adding a dose of decadence to your eye makeup ensembles.
For a sheer wash of colour: RMS Cream Eye Polish
Coverage: Light
Finish: Sheer, glowy
The GTG verdict: Hydrating, silky and light reflective, this range of sheer and shimmering shadow pots address colour and care in one fell swoop thanks to their non-drying formula and glowy finish. Doubling up as an eye cream, its light and moisturising texture spreads evenly over lids instead of sitting into lines for a smooth, subtly glossy eye makeup look that’s radiant, dewy and supremely chic too.
£19. Buy online .
For iridescence: Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow
Coverage: Medium
Finish: A sophisticated shimmer
The GTG verdict: Trust Chanel to come up with the solution for grown-up glitter eyeshadows. Full of sparkle, with great colour payoff and a handy applicator to transform your chosen shade into the most luxe of liquid eyeliners too, yes it’s the priciest eyeshadow range in our edit but if you’re looking for something a little extra special for a particularly big night out, think of it as the eye-catching finishing touch to your desk to dancefloor outfit of choice - the crystal-encrusted necklace (think ‘Fantasme’) to your LBD so to speak...
£25. Buy online .
For a metallic finish: Laura Mercier Metallic Crème Eye Colour
Coverage: Medium to intense
Finish: Metallic, satin
The GTG verdict: For beautifully gilded eyes, look no further than these satin-textured eyeshadow creams for helping impart maximum impact with minimal effort. Creamy yet lightweight, they’re the perfect pick for those looking to step out of their eyeshadow comfort zones thanks to their versatile texture allowing you to dabble between both sheer and intense finishes with ease.
£19.50. Buy online .
For neutrals: Topshop Nude Eye Contour
Coverage: Sheer to medium
Finish: Matte
The GTG verdict: For fans of fuss-free makeup, these new cream eyeshadows are the ideal combination of polish and nonchalance. Available in 5 neutral shades to mimic the natural hues of eyelids, think of them as a casual wash of colour designed to up your no makeup makeup artilleries by evening out skin tone and providing just the right amount of contrast to complement a nude lip and a coat of mascara - perfect for days when you want to keep your makeup as minimal as possible.
£8. Buy online .
For waterproof resistance: Becca Eye Tint
Coverage: Light
Finish: Matte/shimmer
The GTG verdict: Balancing matte, shimmer and long-lasting sheen, this pint-sized cream eyeshadow is the one to use should you need your eye makeup to last through sun, sea and surf. Bold enough to be worn on its own, it also works well as an eye makeup top coat when layered with eyeliners or powder eyeshadows to give your finish eye makeup look a multi-faceted extra dimension.
£19. Buy online .
For glossy lids: MAC Studio Eye Gloss
Coverage: Sheer
Finish: High shine
The GTG verdict: If you thought gloss was just for lips, think again: meet the modern way to wear liquid-based eyeshadow thanks to trend-setters MAC. A high shine eye gloss designed to wear on its own or over your favourite eyeshadow, (for extra staying power, try MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pots , £16) it does feel strange and a bit tacky at first, so probably not one for everyday use - but for days you want to be a bit more adventurous with your eyeshadow, it could prove to be the perfect trick. Apply to the centre of lids with a brush or fingers and blend outwards - the more imperfect the better if you ask us - for a great addition to your strobing makeup kits.
£16. Buy online .
For a molten smokey eye: Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerise
Coverage: Sheer to intense
Finish: Illuminating, satin
The GTG verdict: Simply one of our favourite eyeshadows across the board irrespective of texture, these foolproof pots of long-lasting colour are among the best around. With a texture like butter and a multi-dimensional finish, they add depth and drama to any eye colour and eye shape to have you hooked at first swipe.
£22. Buy online .
For ease of use: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick
Coverage: Medium
Finish: Matte to luminous
The GTG verdict: For touch-ups on-the-go, this handy cream eyeshadow pencil ticks all the boxes. Budgeproof (check), a vast shade range (21 - check) and easy to use (check), it fits into even the smallest of handbags to shade, contour or highlight your way to a crease-free finish that allows you to etch, sketch and go when time is of the essence.
£21. Buy online .
