The Advent Edit Day 17: Stila Tools of the Trade Brush Set

17 December 2013
get-the-gloss-stila-brush-set-1

A good workman needs his tools, and the same applies in beauty - give this gift and they'll never have a blunder again, writes Katie Robertson

As beauty junkies, we all know that flawless make-up begins with beautiful brushwork. So, here at Glossy HQ we have done our groundwork to find you the perfect set to help you channel your inner make-up artist this festive season, with Stila’s Tools of the Trade Brush Set.

Known for their easy-to-use professional make-up products and modern approach to beauty, Stila’s five-piece luxe brush set is the perfect gift this Christmas for anyone looking to hone their beauty skills and discover their individuality.

Containing everything from the #1 blush brush, #6 lip brush, #7 eye shadow brush, #9 all-over blending brush and the #33b concealer brush, this pack of essentials includes all a girl needs to sculpt, shade and perfect her macquillage. In fact we’re beginning to wonder how we’ve managed so long without it...

Stila Tools of the Trade Brush Set, £29.50 is available from  www.selfridges.com


