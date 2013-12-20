The Advent Edit Day 20: Sew Lomax Personalised Makeup Pouch

When you value make-up as much as we do, only a handmade, bespoke cosmetics case will do… enter, Sew Lomax. Receiving a monogrammed gift always makes us feel special, and when its purpose is to house our greatest treasures we’re quite literally made up.

Fine art graduate Emma Lomax has been as busy as an elf hand-sewing lipsticks, nail varnishes and witty quips onto her staple chic, black bags, and the payoff is certainly pretty.

Large enough to house your beauty staples, with interior pockets for smaller bits and bobs, this personalised make-up pouch puts the fun into ‘functional’. Waterproof, lined and emblazoned with your initials, this kitbag is a keeper. All materials are ethically sourced too, making this a gift with goodwill.

The Personalised Make-up Pouch is £31.50, and available from www.sewlomax.com