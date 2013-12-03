The Advent Edit Day 3: Kevyn Aucoin The Best of Kit

Ayesha Muttucumaru 3 December 2013
get-the-gloss-kevyn-aucoin-best-of-kit-3

Hide the nostalgic Christmas compilations this year and pick up Kevyn Aucoin's greatest hits instead, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Sorry to burst your bubble Mr Bublé, but we’re going to have to hit pause on your Christmas compilation for now for we’re singing the praises of another hit list - the Kevyn Aucoin The Best of Kit, £84.

Containing the brand’s award-winning The Eyelash Curler, The Volume Mascara in Black, The Eye Pencil Primatif in Basic Black, The Precision Brow Pencil in Brunette and The Essential Eyeshadow in Whisper, it’s all the lady in your life will need to create eye-catching definition this festive season.

Ditch the usual panic-stricken last minute beauty buys and invest in this gem instead; trust us, her happiness will be music to your ears.

Kevyn Aucoin The Best of Kit is £84 and available at  www.cultbeauty.co.uk .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More