The Advent Edit Day 3: Kevyn Aucoin The Best of Kit

Sorry to burst your bubble Mr Bublé, but we’re going to have to hit pause on your Christmas compilation for now for we’re singing the praises of another hit list - the Kevyn Aucoin The Best of Kit, £84.

Containing the brand’s award-winning The Eyelash Curler, The Volume Mascara in Black, The Eye Pencil Primatif in Basic Black, The Precision Brow Pencil in Brunette and The Essential Eyeshadow in Whisper, it’s all the lady in your life will need to create eye-catching definition this festive season.

Ditch the usual panic-stricken last minute beauty buys and invest in this gem instead; trust us, her happiness will be music to your ears.

Kevyn Aucoin The Best of Kit is £84 and available at www.cultbeauty.co.uk .