The Advent Edit Day 5: Shu Uemura Takashi Murakami Collection Eye & Cheek Palette in Pink Metamorphosis

Ayesha Muttucumaru 5 December 2013
get-the-gloss-advent-shu-uemura-takashi-murakami-collection-eye-cheek-palette-in-pink-metamorphosis-1

Create a springtime splash of colour to brighten up winter with this pretty in pink palette, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

For the make-up maven with an artistic flair, bring a glimpse of the edgy Tokyo art scene to their Christmas stocking with the Shu Uemura Pink Metamorphosis Eye & Cheek Palette.

Part of a limited edition collection created in collaboration with internationally renowned master of contemporary art Takashi Murakami, this eye-catching collection of seven iridescent eyeshadows and a pink cheek blush are all she’ll need to feign a springtime rosy fresh-faced flush without having to wait for the real deal in three months’ time.

Inspired by the characters in his upcoming Six Hearts Princess series, forget the Roses, the Quality Street and the Celebrations, the stunning artwork on this covetable piece of eye candy makes it all you’ll need to sweeten up her Christmas wish list, and provide a much needed punch of girl power to the top of her dressing table too.

The Shu Uemura Takashi Murakami Collection Eye & Cheek Palette in Pink Metamorphosis is £60 and available at  www.shuuemura.co.uk


