The Advent Edit Day 6: Topshop Smokey Eye Kit Gift Set

We all know a smokey palette is a staple during the festive season with the heavy month of socialising that lies ahead - but this time we’re seeing the traditional black shades take on an earthy overhaul with the Topshop Smokey Eye Kit gift set.

Yes, it seems the ebony and sooty shades of smokey palettes past are taking a backseat as brown hues begin to take centre stage. We first saw this bronzing trend on the AW13 catwalks with Burberry, Blumarine and Givenchy all featuring a strong mahogany eye. In particular, make-up master Pat McGrath really demonstrated the prowess and potential of cocoa colours for Gucci.

If that wasn't enough to convince you, the gift bag that doubles up as a cute little clutch certainly will. This neon pink perspex bag is so on-trend that it’s a prized pressie in itself - think Stella McCartney sports luxe meets fashion futurism.

Neon was a huge influence in 2013 fashion and it is set to carry on as a staple style feature for accessories throughout the next year. So what could be a better Christmas gift for the fashionista in your life? It’s a versatile, sultry, smokey palette that's straight off the catwalk and comes with a cool clutch. On second thoughts, maybe we should just keep this one for ourselves...

The Topshop Smokey Eye Kit Gift Set is £22 and available at www.topshop.com