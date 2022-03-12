The Advent Edit Day 8: Clinique Colour on the Go

8 December 2013
get-the-gloss-advent-gift-clinique-on-the-go-1

Top up your gloss on the go with these mini lip treats from Clinique. Layla Webster explains why they deserve to be in our Advent Edit

’Tis the season to be glossy, and these five perfect-for-any-occasion mini lip glosses from Clinique are the ideal portable accessory to top up your pout at any given moment during this festive season. Providing instant long-lasting colour with a shimmering finish, we think they’re a great excuse for some innocuous kissing under the mistletoe.

The colours range from hearty pinks to smouldering plums, and are just the added punch you need to really bring your smokey eye to life. With colours such as ‘Mystic’ that resemble mulled wine and  ‘Air kiss’ that mimic candy canes, they’re the ultimate stocking filler for anyone wanting to add a little sparkle to their Christmas lips.

This fun set includes a portable keyring to keep your favourite colours with you at all times, so whether you're catching up with your girlfriends over a variety of festive Bellinis or spending time with a loved one at Winter Wonderland, you can keep lips kissable on the go. With the addition of SPF, they even help to protect your lips from bitter cold nights - what more could you ask for this Christmas?

The Clinique Colour On The Go is £20 and available at  www.clinique.co.uk


