Tool time: the affordable makeup brushes that deliver amazing results

Finding great quality makeup brushes doesn’t mean that you need to spend more. In fact, you can spend surprisingly less than you think and still have a covetable collection of tools to rival some of the most high-end alternatives - a point that the new brush set from Zoeva demonstrates to the penny.

From £6 a pop, the Zoeva Bamboo Brushes Vol.2 prove that cheap can still be chic with their soft bristles, bamboo wooden handles, golden aluminium ferrules and wide-ranging shapes and sizes covering a variety of makeup needs. From contouring to winged eyeliner , powder foundation to filling in the detail, the 14 piece collection provides the extra dose of expert precision for buffing, sculpting and fine-tuning your finished look from soft to high definition.

MORE GLOSS: Budget Beauty - the Glossy Posse’s favourite bargain buys

They’re also completely vegan and with each brush handle being crafted by hand, no one brush is the same. From the fluffy dark circle correcting Concealer Buffer , £7.50, to the big and bouncy Face Definer , £17.50, whether you fancy investing in just the one or the set, all bases are covered by these hard-working makeup brushes (without breaking the bank too).

The Zoeva Bamboo Single Brushes Vol.2 are available from £6 each from www.love-makeup.co.uk and www.beautybay.com . The Brush Set is £56.95 and comes with eight brushes to choose from - it can be bought online here .