The answer to achieving sun-kissed skin while you snooze

While spring is not too long away, we’re not quite up to the task of full body bronzing just yet. A spot of colour on the face however, may be just the ticket to help liven up our looks and even compete with the extensive amounts of people currently documenting their Caribbean holiday via Instagram (seriously, as if January wasn’t hard enough...)

Even for the experienced beauty lover though, fake tan can be a little intimidating - uneven spreading or just a tad too much can leave you with tangerine limbs and biscuit-scented sheets for weeks. It will come as no surprise then, that when it comes to the delicate matter of glowing up our complexions, we turn to none other than London’s foremost fake baker, James Read and his Sleep Mask Tan, £25

Containing a whole host of beautifying ingredients, with a touch of self-tan, this gel is both luxurious yet lightweight and infused with a range of skincare essentials; skin soothing aloe vera and cucumber, moisture locking hyaluronic acid and night nourishing red algae.

A stout bottle in the signature white and gold packaging, this product may look little, but it sure packs a gloriously golden punch. Just a ten pence sized amount is enough to give a subtle, sun-kissed glow by morning. Clean, fresh and delightfully light, the absorbent, non-greasy texture means it can even be worn during the day, under make-up - perfect for when you’re looking to top up before a big night out.

This James Read is one of our choices in the Get The Gloss Beauty Insider's Kit created for Latest in Beauty - click here to get your beauty box worth £116 for just £19.95 and let us know what you think on social with #GTGBeautyInsidersKit!

Follow us @getthegloss and @KatieRob20