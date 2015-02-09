The answer to achieving sun-kissed skin while you snooze

9 February 2015
gtg-beauty-crush-james-read-main

We can't all jet off to sunnier climates, so in the meantime, James Read's Sleep Tan Mask is an easy and positively perfect alternative

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

While spring is not too long away, we’re not quite up to the task of full body bronzing just yet. A spot of colour on the face however, may be just the ticket to help liven up our looks and even compete with the extensive amounts of people currently documenting their Caribbean holiday via Instagram (seriously, as if January wasn’t hard enough...)

Even for the experienced beauty lover though, fake tan can be a little intimidating - uneven spreading or just a tad too much can leave you with tangerine limbs and biscuit-scented sheets for weeks. It will come as no surprise then, that when it comes to the delicate matter of glowing up our complexions, we turn to none other than London’s foremost fake baker,  James Read  and his  Sleep Mask Tan, £25

Containing a whole host of beautifying ingredients, with a touch of self-tan, this gel is both luxurious yet lightweight and infused with a range of skincare essentials; skin soothing aloe vera and cucumber, moisture locking hyaluronic acid and night nourishing red algae.

A stout bottle in the signature white and gold packaging, this product may look little, but it sure packs a gloriously golden punch. Just a ten pence sized amount is enough to give a subtle, sun-kissed glow by morning. Clean, fresh and delightfully light, the absorbent, non-greasy texture means it can even be worn during the day, under make-up - perfect for when you’re looking to top up before a big night out.

This James Read is one of our choices in the  Get The Gloss Beauty Insider's Kit  created for  Latest in Beauty - click here to get your beauty box worth £116 for just £19.95  and let us know what you think on social with #GTGBeautyInsidersKit!

Follow us @getthegloss and @KatieRob20


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M ribbed pencil skirt, £12.99
Dirtea Cordyceps Mushroom Powder, £49.99
New Look ribbed midi dress, £25.99
Dove Beauty Bar Soap, £1.10
Skinny-dip x Sophie Hannah Have A Nice Day Scented Candle, £6
Bourjois Little Round Pot Blusher in 16 Rose Coup de Foudre, £8.99

More Gloss

Skin
Here’s why you should always wear SPF on a plane
Skin
What's in Barbie star Margot Robbie's beauty bag? Take a peek
Beauty
5 ways to banish dry skin on legs for summer
Skin
Which is better retinal or retinol?
Beauty
July empties 2023: every product the team finished this month
Beauty
A second Sephora UK store is coming! Will it be near you?
Partnership
Cult skincare brand Tatcha's first-ever body products are here and they've already gone viral
Skin
Trinny London SPF 50 moisturiser is here and we were first to try it
Explore More